Chrissy Teigen Now Finds Attending Award Shows ‘Weird’ Without Alcohol

Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Model and wife to John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, who, back in January, celebrated her six month of sobriety, now finds attending awards ceremonies strange because she is “used to getting hammered”. This she revealed at the Hollywood Beauty Awards, where she said: “These things are very weird for me, because I’m so used to getting so hammered at these things!”

However, Teigen went on to explain that while she “connects” to enjoying some booze at award nights, she also claims to enjoy not having “immense regret” over her words and actions while under the swaying influence of alcohol, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to ET, she said: “Awards season, I very much connect to enjoying yourself and having champagne, but I also connected with those feelings of immense regret or stupid moments. Like, ‘I can’t believe I said that’. or ‘I can’t believe I did that’ and ‘I’m so embarrassed’. So, it’s so nice not to have those feelings anymore.”

The model and chef also disclosed that she has completed her last round of IVF after she had announced that she and her husband would be trying for another child via in-vitro fertilisation.

“I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that. So, the sobriety journey is fun, we’ll see if I’m gonna make it through this awards season with nothing,” she said with enthusiasm.

