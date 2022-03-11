Chris Brown Wants An Apology, Following Rape Accusations Levelled Against Him

Chris Brown demands an apology!

The talented singer wants an apology rendered to him after being accused by a woman of sexual assault, and even suing him for $20 million. “Damn y’all owe me an apology… won’t hold my breath waiting for it though…,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday.

Back in January, an anonymous lady, known simply as Jane Doe, hit Brown with a $20 million lawsuit. The woman in question claims Brown had her drugged before forcing himself on her as a yacht party went on at Miami’s Star Island in December 2020.

But Breezy laughed all that off, saying it was all done in a bid to reach far into his coffers and get money off him. On Wednesday, he backed up his claims by sharing a voicemail received from the woman levying the rape accusation on him, who was clearly heard almost begging to see the singer again, and this was after Chris had ignored her for a while.

Ariel Mitchell, the attorney representing the accuser has confirmed to TMZ that the woman in fact sent Chris those text messages and voicemail, which made her back away from the case, explaining that the woman had not given her any prior information regarding the raunchy messages.