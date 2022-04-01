background
Chris Brown Releases New Single, 'WE (Warm Embrace)'

Chris Brown has returned with another Breezy Bop.

April 1, 2022
Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Chris, prior to this time, has been putting out snippets and teasers for new music in the form of short Instagram clips, which has been giving what it should, building anticipation in the hearts and minds of his fans and supporters. In his latest IG clip, his son even made a cameo.

Following all the teasers and anticipation building, Breezy has finally delivered his new single “WE (Warm Embrace).” On the new track, rich in seduction and R&B, the singer samples Guy’s ’90s hit “Let’s Chill,” taking it straight into the bedroom for some more sensual steaminess.

“Temperature keeps rising like Poseidon when you ride my wave,” he sings on the nostalgic track. “Whisper your desires / I’ll provide ’em / Will you say you’ll stay tonight?” he sings on the new jam.

WE (Warm Embrace) – Single

Chris Brown

  • Genre: R&B/Soul
  • Release Date: 2022-04-01
  • Explicitness: notExplicit
  • Country: ZAF
  • Track Count: 1
  • ℗ 2022 Chris Brown Entertainment, LLC, under exclusive license to RCA Records

“WE (Warm Embrace)” serves as the follow-up to “Iffy”, making it the second release off Chris’ long-awaited 10th studio album, Breezy, which will be arriving this summer. Be sure to expect greater, groovier feel-good vibes on the upcoming project, which will be housing 16 tracks, just like his 2005 self-titled debut.

Additionally, Brown was also recently featured on Nigerian singer Rema’s new album, Rave & Roses.

