Chris Brown Previews His New Single, ‘My Warm Embrace’

It’s Breezy takeover season!

On Friday, Chris Brown has announced to release his new single, “My Warm Embrace.” Just days before its release, Breezy got on Instagram to share with fans yet another juicy snippet of the seductive R&B jam.

“Temperature keeps rising like Poseidon when you ride my wave,” Breezy is heard singing in the minute-long clip. “Whisper your desires / I’ll provide ’em / Will you say you’ll stay tonight?”

The upcoming single, “My Warm Embrace” serves as a follow-up single to “Iffy” as the second track off the new body of work. The song came alongside a crispy, dance-themed visual that ended with Breezy dancing in sync with a large, transformer-esque robot.

When the new single gets released, it would be two tracks off his long-awaited 10th studio album, due for arrival this summer. “#breezyseason (BREEZY SUMMER)ALBUM! April 1st #warmembrace,” Brown wrote in his caption.

This comes as in as the next album after Indigo, his last album, that boasted a truckload of tracks with some insane guest features that eventually produced hits. Chris, who in January, reportedly welcomed his son and third child, also posted a video of himself and his son, Aeko, recreating a meme.