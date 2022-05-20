Chris Brown Congratulates Rihanna And A$AP Rocky On Baby Boy

The pop star Chris Brown has joined thousands of fans and well-wishers to congratulate his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna and A$AP as they welcomed a baby boy into the world on May 13th in Los Angeles.

Chris Brown took to Instagram to congratulate the celebrity couple on taking a massive step in their much-talked-about relationship.

There has been no love lost between the pair since they broke up almost a decade ago after Chris Brown’s reported repeated physical assault on Rihanna. They have since maintained a good relationship online, with Chris Brown occasionally commenting on Riri’s picture.

Things, however, looked to be taking a different turn recently when Riri’s boyfriend ASAP Rocky called Chris Brown out on his past assault of the singer. But, of course, Christ Brown didn’t take it to heart, as he was seen liking Riri’s post on Instagram a couple of weeks afterwards.

Although his message to the couple is a simple one, there is no doubt that it comes from the place of love. Rihanna has confirmed there remains a mutual love between the two, adding that the two will probably always love each other.