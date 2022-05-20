background
News

Chris Brown Congratulates Rihanna And A$AP Rocky On Baby Boy

Olumide JokotadeMay 20, 2022Last Updated: May 20, 2022

The pop star Chris Brown has joined thousands of fans and well-wishers to congratulate his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna and A$AP as they welcomed a baby boy into the world on May 13th in Los Angeles.

Chris Brown took to Instagram to congratulate the celebrity couple on taking a massive step in their much-talked-about relationship.

There has been no love lost between the pair since they broke up almost a decade ago after Chris Brown’s reported repeated physical assault on Rihanna. They have since maintained a good relationship online, with Chris Brown occasionally commenting on Riri’s picture.

Don't Miss
  • Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Sheer Dress While Gracing The Milan Fashion Week With Boyfriend, A$AP Rocky
  • Rihanna Allegedly ‘Forced to Cancel Baby Shower’ Following A$AP Rocky Arrest

    • Things, however, looked to be taking a different turn recently when Riri’s boyfriend ASAP Rocky called Chris Brown out on his past assault of the singer. But, of course, Christ Brown didn’t take it to heart, as he was seen liking Riri’s post on Instagram a couple of weeks afterwards.

    Although his message to the couple is a simple one, there is no doubt that it comes from the place of love. Rihanna has confirmed there remains a mutual love between the two, adding that the two will probably always love each other.

     

     

     

    Tags
    Olumide JokotadeMay 20, 2022Last Updated: May 20, 2022

    Related Articles

    Wiz Khalifa, Big K.r.i.t. &Amp; Girl Talk Joint &Quot;Full Court Press&Quot; Album, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

    Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. & Girl Talk Joint “Full Court…

    April 8, 2022
    Coldplay To Use Energy-Storing Green Bikes At Green Tour, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

    Coldplay to use energy-storing green bikes at Green tour

    May 17, 2022
    Bad Bunny, The Biggest Winner At Premio Lo Nuestro, Clearing 6 Awards, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

    Bad Bunny, The Biggest Winner at Premio Lo Nuestro, Clearing…

    February 25, 2022
    &Quot;Not A Racist&Quot;: J. Prince Responds To Joe Rogan Use Of N-Word &Amp; Public Apology, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

    “Not a Racist”: J. Prince Responds To Joe Rogan Use…

    February 8, 2022
    Back to top button
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE