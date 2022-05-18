background
News

Chlöe Previews 3 New Songs, Asks Fans To Pick Her Next Single

Olumide JokotadeMay 18, 2022Last Updated: May 18, 2022
Chlöe Previews 3 New Songs, Asks Fans To Pick Her Next Single, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022
Julian Dakkouk/Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

Emerging hitmaker Chlöe Bailey has asked her fans to make their pick for her next hit release as she previews three new singles. Chlöe announced her next project on her Instagram Livestream where she asked her fans to make their pick from the teasers of three songs, which sound very much like potential R&B bangers.

The teasers for “For The Night,” “Suprise,” and “Cheat Back” were so good her fans were begging to hear complete versions. Chlöe Bailey, who confirmed she had completed recordings for a new album earlier in March, has left her fans guessing what the title and release dates of the new album would be.

Announcing the completion of recording for the new album on her Twitter account, Chlöe tweeted in March, “I don’t control dates or anything, but just know I’m super proud of this project. It means absolutely everything to me.” She continued, “I’m so happy right now. I haven’t been that active and I miss you guys every single day, but just wanted to check in so you know I’m working and making everything special for y’all.”

Don't Miss
  • Father John Misty “Chloë and the Next 20th Century” Album Review
  • Chris Brown Previews His New Single, ‘My Warm Embrace’

    • Chlöe, the other half of the Chloe x Haller sister act, had earlier in 2021 launched her solo music career with her debut single, “Have Mercy”. While the group is still very open to working together, Halle has accepted a few acting roles as she attempts to follow her interest in acting.

    With the latest round of previews and teasers, the release date for the new album might now be very close.

    Check out her post below.

    Tags
    Olumide JokotadeMay 18, 2022Last Updated: May 18, 2022

    Related Articles

    Lil Durk Reveals Tracklist For &Quot;7220&Quot;, And Gets Candid Advice From Wallo To Let Brother'S Killer Go Forgiven, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Lil Durk Reveals Tracklist For “7220”, And Gets Candid Advice…

    March 10, 2022
    50 Cent Reveals That No Other Album Will Come After His Next Release, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    50 Cent Reveals That No Other Album Will Come After…

    February 2, 2022
    Hip-Hop'S Frequently Sampled Soul Singer And Legend, Syl Johnson, Dead At 85, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Hip-hop’s Frequently Sampled Soul Singer And Legend, Syl Johnson, Dead…

    February 7, 2022
    Mary J. Blige Unveils ‘Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit’, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Mary J. Blige Unveils ‘Strength Of A Woman Festival And…

    March 8, 2022
    Back to top button
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE