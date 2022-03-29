Chloe & Halle Bailey Put Some Serious Skin Display At 2022 Oscars In Their Stunning High-Slit Dresses

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Chloe and Halle Bailey are two remarkable sisters that have mastered the art of flaunting their stuff. They both arrived, dressed to kill, to the 2022 Oscars in Hollywood, California. The pair rocked flowing gowns that swept the floor and put some serious skin on display.

Halle, whose birthday was the same night as the event, donned a teal dress that added a certain glow to her appearance. The apparel had a strap on one side which revealed her abdomen, and a high slit that showcased her leg. Wearing her hair in an updo, she rocked some sick diamond earrings and a pair of pumps similar to her gown in color.

Halle being dressed in blue seemingly correlates with her upcoming role in the live rendition of The Little Mermaid as Ariel, the princess under the sea.

Chloe’s appearance seemed a bit similar to her sister’s. Draped in a purple outfit, her dress was adorned with sparkly accents, a cape that spread out across the ground, alongside an extremely high split on the side of her dress that went from just under her chest to the floor. Just like her sister, she also had her ears iced-out with diamonds, together with one of her ankles.