background
News

Chloe & Halle Bailey Put Some Serious Skin Display At 2022 Oscars In Their Stunning High-Slit Dresses

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 29, 2022Last Updated: March 29, 2022
200 1 minute read
Chloe &Amp; Halle Bailey Put Some Serious Skin Display At 2022 Oscars In Their Stunning High-Slit Dresses, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022
Photo credit: Getty Images

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Chloe and Halle Bailey are two remarkable sisters that have mastered the art of flaunting their stuff. They both arrived, dressed to kill, to the 2022 Oscars in Hollywood, California. The pair rocked flowing gowns that swept the floor and put some serious skin on display.

Halle, whose birthday was the same night as the event, donned a teal dress that added a certain glow to her appearance. The apparel had a strap on one side which revealed her abdomen, and a high slit that showcased her leg. Wearing her hair in an updo, she rocked some sick diamond earrings and a pair of pumps similar to her gown in color.

Halle being dressed in blue seemingly correlates with her upcoming role in the live rendition of The Little Mermaid as Ariel, the princess under the sea.

Don't Miss

Chloe’s appearance seemed a bit similar to her sister’s. Draped in a purple outfit, her dress was adorned with sparkly accents, a cape that spread out across the ground, alongside an extremely high split on the side of her dress that went from just under her chest to the floor. Just like her sister, she also had her ears iced-out with diamonds, together with one of her ankles.

Chloe &Amp; Halle Bailey Put Some Serious Skin Display At 2022 Oscars In Their Stunning High-Slit Dresses, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 29, 2022Last Updated: March 29, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cordae Turns Down Fan'S Request For Tuition Payment, Saying He'S Not Lil Uzi Vert, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Cordae Turns Down Fan’s Request For Tuition Payment, Saying He’s…

March 10, 2022
Omicron Concerns: Grammys Postponed, Sundance Film Festival Goes Virtual, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Omicron Concerns: Grammys Postponed, Sundance Film Festival Goes Virtual

January 6, 2022
Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart Billed For Essence Festival, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart Billed For Essence Festival

March 4, 2022
Xxxtentacion Doc &Quot;Look At Me&Quot; Premiering At Sxsw, Set To Hit Hulu, Undercover, News, March 29, 2022

XXXtentacion Doc “Look At Me” Premiering At SXSW, Set To…

February 3, 2022
Back to top button