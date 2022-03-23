Chloe Bailey Twerks To A Preview Of Her Upcoming New Single, “Treat Me”

Chloe Bailey is back again with some booty action. Lord have mercy.

Chloe Bailey, one half of the Chloe x Halle sister duo, has been shining solo in the spotlight for a minute now, from her thirst-traps that shuts down Instagram, to her alleged romantic involvement with rapper, Gunna, the Atlanta native and singer extraordinaire knows just how to keep the media’s attention stayed on her, and well, her backside.

But that notwithstanding, none of her antics on socials strips her of the amazing talent she possesses. By making use of her social media platforms, she is armed and able to create awareness for her upcoming music in just about any way she sees fit, which would always fly with her teeming number of followers.

On Tuesday, March 22, the songstress got on her Instagram to tease her new single, “Treat Me” in a alluring manner. The 15-second clip shows Chloe wearing a facial mask, bonnet, and a bathrobe. Going from brushing her teeth and casually twerking on the wall, she continues moving her hips as she starts shaving her legs.

Then, as she rips off her scarf, she transitions, in the blink of an eye, into a red, sparkly dress that clings to her curves for dear life, showing off some skin, all in support of the yet-to-be-released single. Watch for yourself below: