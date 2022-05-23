Chloe Bailey Gives Life To Kandi’s “Legs, Hips, Body” In A New Instagram Post

Chloe Bailey has set alight fashion trends on Instagram after releasing a clip showing her wearing a particularly well-styled gown.

If there were doubts about the tendencies of Chloe and her stylist to set the stage alight with utterly beautiful provocative designs, her recent post on Instagram is the latest indication that the 24-year old singer is turning heads at events, her fashion goal.

Donning a black Valdrin Sahiti gown, a long ponytail wrapped in silver wire trailing down her back, the songstress is seen strutting down an open space, apparently giving life to Kandi Burruss’s 2014 hit song, “Legs and hips and body, body”. Given that Chloe has only ever appeared in the dress at the recently held 2022 Billboard music awards, it is possible that the R&B star had the clip taken sometime before and after the event.

Chloe Bailey, who earlier this month confirmed that her debut solo album is nearly finished, has received praise and love from her five million Instagram followers, fans, and fellow celebrities on her post shared on Instagram. In addition, the “Legs and hips and body” hitmaker Kandi Buruss has herself dropped by to show Chloe some love. See the post below:

While her fans await her new album, Chloe has committed some time to star in an upcoming new comedy music project titled, Praise This. The project, which is reportedly similar to “Pitch Perfect”, will see the 24-year old multitalented artiste star alongside other yet-to-be-named stars.