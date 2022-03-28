Chika Reveals She Is Alive And Doing Okay After Sharing Suicide Message On Instagram

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Chika has proven to be an extremely talented artist who has, over the years, grown for herself a very dedicated fan base, many thanks to her music. Unfortunately, Chika has had a persistent enemy called depression which has been in a fierce battle with her all her life, and at times, when her guard is at its lowest, it starts her on a journey down a pretty dark path.

That journey led her to Instagram on Saturday with what would appear to be a suicide note of sorts.

“I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump,” Chika said. “Not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary that’s the thing about having a fucked up brain. no matter how much pain you are in, there will always be something to hold you back. i know you guys are tired of me holding back. it’s draining & sad. it looks like crying wolf. but it is not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way.”

16 hours later, though, Chika came back to Twitter to note that she is currently alive and is no longer present at the site where she was planning on taking the giant leap. Instead, she was only concerned about going back home.