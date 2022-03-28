background
News

Chika Reveals She Is Alive And Doing Okay After Sharing Suicide Message On Instagram

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 28, 2022Last Updated: March 28, 2022
200 1 minute read
Chika Reveals She Is Alive And Doing Okay After Sharing Suicide Message On Instagram, Undercover, News, March 28, 2022
Photo courtesy: @nicolbiesekphoto

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Chika has proven to be an extremely talented artist who has, over the years, grown for herself a very dedicated fan base, many thanks to her music. Unfortunately, Chika has had a persistent enemy called depression which has been in a fierce battle with her all her life, and at times, when her guard is at its lowest, it starts her on a journey down a pretty dark path.

That journey led her to Instagram on Saturday with what would appear to be a suicide note of sorts.

“I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump,” Chika said. “Not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary that’s the thing about having a fucked up brain. no matter how much pain you are in, there will always be something to hold you back. i know you guys are tired of me holding back. it’s draining & sad. it looks like crying wolf. but it is not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way.”

Don't Miss

Chika Reveals She Is Alive And Doing Okay After Sharing Suicide Message On Instagram, Undercover, News, March 28, 2022

16 hours later, though, Chika came back to Twitter to note that she is currently alive and is no longer present at the site where she was planning on taking the giant leap. Instead, she was only concerned about going back home.

 

Chika Reveals She Is Alive And Doing Okay After Sharing Suicide Message On Instagram, Undercover, News, March 28, 2022

Chika Reveals She Is Alive And Doing Okay After Sharing Suicide Message On Instagram, Undercover, News, March 28, 2022

Recommended
Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 28, 2022Last Updated: March 28, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bow Wow Shares His Big Regret, Undercover, News, March 28, 2022

Bow Wow Shares His Big Regret

January 27, 2022
Taylor Swift, Bts &Amp; Adele Boost Cd Sales In The U.s. For The First Time In 17 Years, Undercover, News, March 28, 2022

Taylor Swift, BTS & Adele Boost CD Sales In The…

January 7, 2022
Lil Durk &Amp; 21 Savage Seen Together In Studio, Cooking New Music, Undercover, News, March 28, 2022

Lil Durk & 21 Savage Seen Together In Studio, Cooking…

March 8, 2022
Jennifer Hudson'S Ex-Fiancé, David Otunga, Auctions Off Engagement Ring, Undercover, News, March 28, 2022

Jennifer Hudson’s Ex-Fiancé, David Otunga, Auctions Off Engagement Ring

March 24, 2022
Back to top button