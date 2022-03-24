Charlamagne Tha Praises Pusha T’s Upcoming, New Album, Calls It His "Best Body Of Work"

Inch by inch, we keep closing in on Pusha T’s new album season. And so far, the select few persons to have listened to the upcoming body of work have confirmed that it truly is amazing and would be doing great things upon its arrival. One of such few persons include radio host, Charlamagne Tha God, who has expressed nothing but praise for the forthcoming project, labeling it “his best body of work” yet.

“That new Pusha T album… I don’t know when it’s coming out but I’ve been blessed to hear it. All I’mma say is absolutely Pusha’s best body of work and I’mma leave it at that. I don’t wanna leave too much sauce on it,” said Charlamagne.

Push caught wind of the development and gave a response under the Hip-Hop Wolf’s Instagram post, writing, “I trust @cthagod, I think u should too.” Further building up anticipation for the upcoming album, a handful of teasers from Push has been put out. Earlier this year, the rapper dropped “Diet Coke”, produced by Kanye West and 88Keys.

Ye and Pharrell Williams will also be producing the entirety of the LP. Thus far, there hasn’t been any word on guest features, with the exception of Jay-Z, that is. Rumour has it the album arrives next month.