Chandra ‘Deelishis’ Davis Opens Up About Husband, Raymond Santana Jr., Speaks Her Truth

The TV personality and model, Chandra Davis, or ‘Deelishis’, as she is popular called, is all loaded up and ready to fire, as she divulges some unpleasant things about her husband of nearly two years!

When Deelishis of the “Flavor of Love” fame made up her mind to marry Raymond Santana Jr., of the exonerated men whose convictions were annulled in the 1989 Central Park jogger case in 2020, and people definitely had all sorts of reactions toward it. Regardless, quite a good number of folks rooted for the couple at the time, happy that love and joy had finally crossed paths with Santana after all the crazy stuff he’s been through.

The pair also seemed to have quite some fun together as an item, which they shared with fans on their socials. But followers of the couple started noticing that Santana’s wedding band was missing in action in the clips and photos being shared on his social media page. And then on the 1st of March, Davis made a post on her IG page which contained some not-so-good revelations about her husband.

In the since deleted message she wrote, “I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat and I’m finally ready to speak my truth…stay tuned. #GlovesOff”.

Hopefully they resolve the trouble in paradise.