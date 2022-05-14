background
News

Cardi B Reacts To DJ Will Shouting Her Out During A Night Out At The Club

John Anusie Follow on Twitter May 14, 2022Last Updated: May 14, 2022
Cardi B Reacts To Dj Will Shouting Her Out During A Night Out At The Club, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

It was to have been another hip hop moment at the club, with DJ Will rock g the decks and turntables, but things went awry when the DJ made some gang and street references, mentioning names like Cardi B, Offset, and Nicki Minaj.

The references elicited a significant backlash, and the DJ was forced to apologise. He claimed that a promoter passed him information to shout out, and he ran with it. 

He said that, normally, that’s something he wouldn’t do. But having already done it, he accepts responsibility for his actions while insisting it was never a setup and Offset and Cardi B accept his apologies. 

Don't Miss
  • Charlamagne tha God Reacts To Kanye Line on “Eazy”
  • Missy Elliott Reacts To Resurfaced Clip Of Lil Wayne Calling Her His Favorite Rapper

    • Cardi B and Offset were at the club when the DJ shouted them out. It turned out Cardi was somewhat indifferent to what was said about her and her husband at the club back then. But she made it clear that when it comes to the streets, she and her man are “gangstas.” 

    Recommended

    The songstress clearly has no qualms showing her “Wild Side” when needed. Last we checked, though, Offset Hans t said anything about DJ Will’s shout out during the night out. 

    Cardi B and Offset are enjoying a new phase in their relationships after almost divorcing a while back.

    Tags
    John Anusie Follow on Twitter May 14, 2022Last Updated: May 14, 2022

    Related Articles

    “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Becomes The Second Disney Song To Hit #1, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

    “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Becomes The Second Disney Song…

    February 1, 2022
    Jennifer Lopez And Jimmy Fallon Co-Author &Quot;Con Pollo&Quot;, A Bilingual Children'S Book, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

    Jennifer Lopez And Jimmy Fallon Co-author “Con Pollo”, a Bilingual…

    March 1, 2022
    Kim Kardashian Gives Her Two Cents On Kanye West’s New Girlfriend, Chaney Jones, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

    Kim Kardashian Gives Her Two Cents On Kanye West’s New…

    April 14, 2022
    Fivio Foreign Debut Album, &Quot;B.i.b.l.e&Quot; Cover Art, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

    Fivio Foreign Debut Album, “B.I.B.L.E” Cover Art

    March 30, 2022
    Back to top button