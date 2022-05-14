Cardi B Reacts To DJ Will Shouting Her Out During A Night Out At The Club

It was to have been another hip hop moment at the club, with DJ Will rock g the decks and turntables, but things went awry when the DJ made some gang and street references, mentioning names like Cardi B, Offset, and Nicki Minaj.

The references elicited a significant backlash, and the DJ was forced to apologise. He claimed that a promoter passed him information to shout out, and he ran with it.

He said that, normally, that’s something he wouldn’t do. But having already done it, he accepts responsibility for his actions while insisting it was never a setup and Offset and Cardi B accept his apologies.

Cardi B and Offset were at the club when the DJ shouted them out. It turned out Cardi was somewhat indifferent to what was said about her and her husband at the club back then. But she made it clear that when it comes to the streets, she and her man are “gangstas.”

The songstress clearly has no qualms showing her “Wild Side” when needed. Last we checked, though, Offset Hans t said anything about DJ Will’s shout out during the night out.

Cardi B and Offset are enjoying a new phase in their relationships after almost divorcing a while back.