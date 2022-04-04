Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter & Instagram Accounts Following Clash With Fans

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Cardi B has decided to step away from social media.

The “Up” rapper deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Sunday evening after a clashed with her fans for not attending the 2022 Grammys. “I’m deleting my Twitter but oh God I hate this f—in’ dumbass fan base,” Cardi wrote, per Billboard who got a hold of her messages before the account deletion.

“You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t? The f—?” she continued in another. “When the f— I hinted I was going? Just f—in stupid. I can’t. I need to protect myself.”

In yet another tweet, a surprised Cardi again asked fans when she ever gave them any clues that she would be showing up to the award show, that already had her up for a best rap performance Grammy.

“When did I hype y’all up ?” Cardi asked. “Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to an award [show] if I don’t got a new song to perform or [if] my album ain’t out.”

Cardi went on to explain to fans in another tweet that she wasn’t in Las Vegas at the time, to begin with, where the Grammys took place. “I been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I’m in my house and I’m in NY,” she wrote.