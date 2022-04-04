background
News

Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter & Instagram Accounts Following Clash With Fans

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 4, 2022Last Updated: April 4, 2022
200 1 minute read
Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter &Amp; Instagram Accounts Following Clash With Fans, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022
Photo credit: Getty Images

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Cardi B has decided to step away from social media.

The “Up” rapper deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Sunday evening after a clashed with her fans for not attending the 2022 Grammys. “I’m deleting my Twitter but oh God I hate this f—in’ dumbass fan base,” Cardi wrote, per Billboard who got a hold of her messages before the account deletion.

“You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t? The f—?” she continued in another. “When the f— I hinted I was going? Just f—in stupid. I can’t. I need to protect myself.”

Don't Miss

In yet another tweet, a surprised Cardi again asked fans when she ever gave them any clues that she would be showing up to the award show, that already had her up for a best rap performance Grammy.

“When did I hype y’all up ?” Cardi asked. “Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to an award [show] if I don’t got a new song to perform or [if] my album ain’t out.”

Cardi went on to explain to fans in another tweet that she wasn’t in Las Vegas at the time, to begin with, where the Grammys took place. “I been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I’m in my house and I’m in NY,” she wrote.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 4, 2022Last Updated: April 4, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Asian Doll Previews New Drill Song With Justin Bieber'S &Quot;Baby&Quot; Sampled On It, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Asian Doll Previews New Drill Song With Justin Bieber’s “Baby”…

March 22, 2022
Jennifer Lopez And Jimmy Fallon Co-Author &Quot;Con Pollo&Quot;, A Bilingual Children'S Book, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Jennifer Lopez And Jimmy Fallon Co-author “Con Pollo”, a Bilingual…

March 1, 2022
Kodak Black Declares His Desire To Make Movies With 50 Cent And Tyler Perry, Ready To Pitch Them His Script Ideas, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Kodak Black Declares His Desire To Make Movies With 50…

March 30, 2022
Jay-Z Was Going To End Nfl Deal Unless Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg Were Allowed Performances At Super Bowl Halftime Show, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

JAY-Z Was Going To End NFL Deal Unless Dr. Dre,…

March 7, 2022
Back to top button