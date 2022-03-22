background
Cardi B Announces Being On The Remix To Summer Walker & SZA’s Hit, “No Love”

Photo credit: MEGA

Months after the release of “No Love”, Summer Walker bounces back with a remix.

The R&B sensation dropped her latest album, Still Over It, late last year, and fans couldn’t and still can’t seem to get enough of it, as it also came with some notable features like SZA. Summer and the talented Top Dawg Entertainment singer have been two of the hottest female artists dominating the R&B charts, and quickly spawning their collaboration on “No Love” into a hit.

Still Over It debuted at the Number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart upon its release, and from what Cardi B says, this New Music Friday will be quite a memorable one, seeing as she has been included to the “extended” version of “No Love.”

Sharing the truly amazing cover art to the new version of the track Instagram, Cardi admitted in the post’s caption that she has actually been anxious about her rendition on the upcoming record, but also gushes about her new style of delivery on the song, holding out hope that the fans also feel the same way.

“Ommmmmggg I’m soooo excited and nervous!!!” wrote Cardi in her caption. “I have never sounded the way I do on this record [laughing emoji] but I love it ! Hope you guys love it too [hearts emoji] FRIDAY!!! No love (extended).”

