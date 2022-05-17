Camila Cabello Joins The Voice As Coach For Its Upcoming Season

The Voice has announced that Cuban-American singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello has announced will be joining the popular music competition show, The Voice America, as a coach in the 22nd season of the competition.

The 25-year old songstress will replace Kelly Clarkson as a coach in the upcoming season. Kelly Clarkson had earlier announced she would be stepping down from her role as a coach after eight seasons on the show. Kelly who had coached an impressive number of four winners in her eight years on the show has given no official reason for her departure from the show.

The announcement of her replacement was made via NBC’s Twitter handle. The tweet captioned, “Give a warm welcome to your Voice coaches” tagged the handles of John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabela as the coaches for the new season.

The announcement also marks a return for Gwen Stefani who is returning to the show since announcing she was taking some time off in 2020. Stefani returns to the show, replacing Ariana Grande who has decided to step down after only one season on the spinning chair.

John Legend who has coached the last four seasons of the show has also confirmed his return for the 22nd season in the video shared on Twitter. The American singer had earlier been rumoured to be leaving after his fellow Coach Ariana Grande stepped down from her role. Season regular, Blake Shelton completes the quartet of coaches for the upcoming season of the singing competition.