BTS Is Releasing Their Official Merch At Nordstrom Kicking Off Today

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email February 25, 2022Last Updated: February 25, 2022
Photo credit: Big Hit Music

If you’re a BTS diehard fan in dire need of a wardrobe revamp or restock for the spring, Nordstrom has got you.

Diehard fans of the Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band can now shop for official BTS-themed merch at the department retailer beginning today, Friday, Feb. 25, in select Nordstrom locations and online stores starting 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Tampa are included in the 50 brick-and-mortar outposts that will stock the merch range. Those who would shop in person will be treated to snacks, photos and much more, while stores presumably have BTS music on full blast.

Priced from $9 to $133, the collection would comprise of unisex apparel, accessories and home goods purely inspired by chart-topping songs and music videos from BTS. The Bangtan Boys ardent follwers can also expect to see J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V translated into lovely, illustrated characters on mugs, stickers, snow globes and other items that can be gifted.

Clothing ranges from sizes S to XL and includes tees, fleece sweatshirts and sweatpants; spliced sweaters and hoodies; striped long-sleeve shirts, varsity jackets, raincoats, plush house slippers and bucket hats; as well as scarves, bathrobes, beanies and baseball caps.

