Britney Spears Name-drops Justin Timberlake For Having Used Her Name To Sell Records

Ever since she gained freedom from her conservatorship, Britney Spears isn’t letting anyone do dirt on her, and she out to seek justice her own way. Spears has been storming Instagram with her posts, often calling out family members and old pals for how their alleged mistreatment her behind the curtains.

Spears has repeatedly fired shots at both her mother and sister, but in a now-deleted Instagram rant, she also name-drops her famous ex, Justin Timberlake. The Britney-Justin era of pop culture was a special sensation made in Mickey Mouse Club heaven, after they turned from long-time friends to lovers.

Their highly-publicized breakup took hold of the headlines, and over the years, Timberlake has been constantly dragged by Britney’s fans in relation to how terribly he handled their split. In Spears’ lengthy Instagram caption, she revisited that time in her life,

“I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ???” her caption began. “‘Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!! Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too … all for what ????”