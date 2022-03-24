Brazilian Singer Gets Medical Attention After Refusing To Pass Gas In Front Of Boyfriend

A Brazilian singer has confessed that she’s no longer shy to “let it rip” following her hospitalization with a case of “trapped farts.”

Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, better known as Pocah, made the admission on a Instagram story of hers after she was treated for intestinal gas buildup. The artist divulged to her 15.7 million IG followers that she was too embarrassed to fart before her partner, which made her hold in her farts for an extended period of time.

Reports from Metro have it that Pocah claimed to have watched a couple TikTok videos that advised ignoring any discomfort caused by the gas, but when the pain grew severe, she chose to seek medical attention. “I’m now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts,” she reportedly wrote in a post, followed by videos of her taken in a medical facility.

“Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy. Because what’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being ‘trapped farts.’ From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys. I’m medicated and I’m fine.”

She might actually have a point there. Couples should be that free and comfortable around each other.