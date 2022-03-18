background
News

Bow Wow Shows Appreciation To Snoop Dogg For His Role In His Career, In View Of His Final Album

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 18, 2022Last Updated: March 18, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Bow Wow Shows Appreciation To Snoop Dogg For His Role In His Career, In View Of His Final Album, Undercover, News, March 18, 2022
Photo credit: John Ricard/Getty Images

Bow Wow proves gratitude is still a thing, as he gives props to an OG that helped him on the rise in his music career.

Snoop Dogg’s long-running career has eventually blessed him with the executive position at Def Jam, and most recently, owning Death Row Records through its acquisition. Through his career run over the decades, the rap legend has played an integral role in breaking forth many artists into stardom. One of such artists are Bow Wow.

Back in the 90s when he was still a growing kid, Bow Wow was taken under Snoop’s wing before the release of his debút album under So So Def Records. Fast forward to some decades later and the pair are still as cordial as ever. Bow Wow, in a recent discussion with HipHopDX, explained his close friendship with Snoop, and what they have cooking in the kitchen.

Related Articles

“I just spoke to Dogg, two days ago on my birthday,” said Bow Wow, who celebrated his birthday on the 9th of March. “Was at dinner and he FaceTimed me. As he was giving me my birthday gift, he was telling me, ‘We about to do something big. I ain’t going into it right now, now ain’t the time, but we about to go ahead and do something crazy together.’”

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 18, 2022Last Updated: March 18, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lil Durk Reveals Tracklist For &Quot;7220&Quot;, And Gets Candid Advice From Wallo To Let Brother'S Killer Go Forgiven, Undercover, News, March 18, 2022

Lil Durk Reveals Tracklist For “7220”, And Gets Candid Advice…

March 10, 2022
Suge Knight’s Son Excited For Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row Records, “Now We Can Start Winning”, Undercover, News, March 18, 2022

Suge Knight’s Son Excited For Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row…

February 15, 2022
Young Thug Has Said Exactly When He Would Want To Hang Up His Rap Boots, Undercover, News, March 18, 2022

Young Thug Has Said Exactly When He Would Want To…

March 10, 2022
Nicki Minaj Sits With Joe Budden For An In-Depth Interview, Undercover, News, March 18, 2022

Nicki Minaj Sits With Joe Budden For An In-Depth Interview

March 10, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button