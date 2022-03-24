background
Bow Wow Says All His Projects Are “Mid” In Twitter Q&A

Photo credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET

Bow Wow, on Wednesday, decided to engage his fans in an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter, where he had his followers shocked by how he described his own albums, calling them “mid”, which indirectly throws shade at hit-maker and producer, Jermaine Dupri.

Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, came on the social media networking platform to get a few things weighing on him off his chest. “What you wanna know? Ask me,” he tweeted.

While the four-hour Q&A session lasted on Twitter, the rapper was asked the albums of his that were his favorite, to which he replied, “Dont care for any of my albums. Dont have a fav song. Really dont care about em like yall do.”

Yet another fan hit him with the similar question. “None of them,” he responded. “They all mid. Yall think im playing but im dead forreal. When another fan confessed to really rocking with his fourth album, “Wanted”, and that “Roc the Mic” was his best single, Bow Wow watered the whole thing down.

“Roc the mic WACK. Wanted album mid to me. This is my opinion tho. All my albums mid. Just saying. Just because i did them dont mean i like em,” he tweeted. A bunch of his fans were of the opinion that Bow Wow was messing around, but he maintained that he really doesn’t dig any album in his catalog.

Bow Wow Says All His Projects Are “Mid&Quot; In Twitter Q&Amp;A, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022 Bow Wow Says All His Projects Are “Mid&Quot; In Twitter Q&Amp;A, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022Bow Wow Says All His Projects Are “Mid&Quot; In Twitter Q&Amp;A, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022

