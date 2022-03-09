Boosie Badazz Stands With Rihanna’s Pregnancy Before Marriage

Boosie Badazz, in an interview with VladTV, swooped in to defend Rihanna’s decision to become a mother before marriage in an interview with VladTV. During the interview, DJ Vlad expressed his disappointment with Rihanna for getting knocked up before she could tie the knots, putting her up against Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Boosie chimed in with a quick response to DJ Vlad saying, “F**k all that, it’s what makes you happy. Nobody don’t give a f**k about peers. She’s a billionaire, what she got to follow somebody else drip for?” The rapper has in the past made several attempts to get the pregnant singer’s attention, yet somehow his loyalty as a fan for the Barbadian mogul finds a way to prevail.

“She know what she f**king doing. Everybody ain’t got to be mother**king and jump in marriages and steal your mother**king sneaking geek,” Boosie continued. However, DJ Vlad brought it to the Louisiana rapper’s attention that the couple has plans to get married in the future, as soon as the baby is born.

Boosie responded, “But it doesn’t have to go like that. They have a mutually understanding. Everybody not for no fake a** marriages. If they wanna do it, they can do it. But they don’t have to do it when the world says,” he explained. Feel free to check out the clip below: