Boosie Badazz Is "Taking Everybody To Court" Following Contract Dispute With Yung Bleu

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 29, 2022Last Updated: March 29, 2022
Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Yung Bleu might be popping and making big moves lately, but none of that would be happening if Boosie Badazz hadn’t taken a chance on Yung Bleu by giving him his first opportunity to shine in the mainstream. Bleu, ever since, has been climbing the R&B ranks and laying his claims on the genre with fire tracks with the likes of Drake and Chris Brown. But as his artistry and music career grew, Bleu was also growing apart from Boosie.

There appears to be an ongoing dispute of some sort regarding contracts and deals. This was revelaed in another lengthy interview Boosie had with VladTV, in which he spoke about having to take someone to court. Vlad asked if Boosie and Bleu had been able to work out the contract disputes.

“Nah, I gotta take everybody to court,” said Boosie. “I gotta take everybody to court.”

Boosie went on to clarify that he wasn’t exactly taking Bleu to court over the matter, “It’s just the people who all was behind it.” He added, “People did some messed up business and it’s coming back, it’s gon’ come back to haunt everybody, bro. I just was f*cked over, bro… I don’t really blame Bleu.”

