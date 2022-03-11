background
Boosie Badazz Couldn’t Be Bothered If His White Fans Sing The N-Word

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 11, 2022Last Updated: March 11, 2022
Photo credit: Paras Griffin / Getty Images file

As some people don’t care a hoot which race should be allowed to use the word “n*gga,” some others strongly hold on to the belief that anyone who isn’t Black should not be using the word or even doing anything around it. This race-based conversation is particularly prevalent in Hip-Hop and amongst Hip-Hop heads.

Most if not all black rappers often use the word in their lyrics, but get triggered when their white fans sing along. Only a select few artists have clarified during their live shows that their white audiences should keep away from singing the word, while other rappers really truly don’t care. Boosie Badazz shows that he is amongst the latter group of artists that don’t care after he told VladTV about how he would want his fans to have a good time.

“How do I feel about it? I feel like they’re a fan,” said the rapper. “They’re not coming saying ‘n*gger!’ You know? I feel like they’re a fan, they’re singing their music. It’s a different type of weight in a conversation. That’s different from a fan.” Vlad later tried to paint the picture of a hypothetical scenario, yet Boosie stayed unmoved, further rubbing it in that he really don’t care.

Watch the interview below:

