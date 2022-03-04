Boosie Badazz Claps Back At NBA YoungBoy’s Diss Track In New Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s diss track, “I Hate YoungBoy”, continues to wreak havoc across the rap world, with Boosie Badazz now coming out to seemingly respond to his name-dropped in the song.

On Boosie’s new song, “I Don’t Call Phones I Call Shots”, off the deluxe edition of his latest LP, Heartfelt, he seems to be calling out YoungBoy for the reference made at the end of the diss track when YB could have simply used ‘Badazz’.

“First and last time speaking on this,” raps the Southern rapper. “If you felt that way, why you ain’t call me on my phone number?/Bitch you know you wrong, clearin’ all these n***as songs/Don’t go clear a n***a’s song, but fake it like you a n***a dog/That’s that fake shit/Don’t speak on me no more lil’ n***a, you know I don’t go for that/Let’s keep it real dog, you was a ho for that.”

Boosie came back to once again address his issues with NBA YoungBoy on an Instagram Livestream:

“He said what he said, I said what I said. I don’t want to pop his top,” Boosie said. “Real shit. I don’t want to pop his top. He said what he said, I said what I said. I ain’t speaking no more on it. He pissed me off though. N***a hurt my feelings.”