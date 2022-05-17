background
News

Black Sheriff, Gyakie Bag Ghana Entertainment Award Nominations. See Full List

Olumide JokotadeMay 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022
Black Sheriff, Gyakie Bag Ghana Entertainment Award Nominations. See Full List, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022
credit: wikipedia

Ghanaian AfroBeat star, Black Sheriff has bagged a nomination for the Ghanian Entertainer of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment USA (GEA-USA) Awards. The “Kweku the Traveller” crooner has been nominated alongside Sarkodie, StoneBwoy, Shatta Wale, KiDi, and Sefa in the Entertainer of the Year category. 

Although the ceremony brings together celebrities across the Ghanian entertainment industry, Black Sheriff immediately stands out as a favourite for the award. Black Sheriff has particularly had an impressive year after his hit single, Kwaku the Traveler, shot him into fame. The 21-year old artist has seen his song receive a global reception from fans and lovers of Afrobeats across the world. In the weeks following the release of the viral song, Kwaku the Traveller topped the Apple Top 100 Music Charts both in Nigeria and Ghana.

In addition to his “Entertainer of the year” nomination, Black Sheriff is also nominated in the Best Music Act (Male), and Discovery of the Year categories, bringing his total nominations to three.

Don't Miss
  • 2022 Billboard Music Awards: Full List of Biggest Winners
  • Juno Music Awards 2022: Full List of Winners
    • Black Sheriff, Gyakie Bag Ghana Entertainment Award Nominations. See Full List, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022
    Credit: Thecityceleb

    Fast-rising star, Gyakie has also received nominations in the Best Music Act (Female) category of the awards scheduled for July 8 in New York, USA.

    Below is a list of Ghanian music artists and labels who have received the GEA-USA nominations.

    Best Music Act Male

    Mr Drew

    Fameye

    Recommended

    Stonebwoy

    Shatta Wale

    Sarkodie

    KiDi

    Kuami Eugene

    Medikal

    King Promise

    Black Sherif

    Camidoh

    Best Music Act (Female)

    Sefa

    Mona 4 Real

    Adina Thembi

    Wendy Shay

    Efya

    Gyakie

    Cina soul

    Wiyaala

    Discovery of the Year ( Female)

    Erkuah Official

    Mona 4 Real

    Jackline Mensah

    Givtti

    Afia Pinamang

    Edma Lawer

    Discovery of the Year (Male)

    Nanky

    Tripcy

    Jay Bhad

    Talaat yaaky

    Kawabanga

    Black Sherif

    Chief One

    Best Music Group

    R2Bees

    Keche

    Dope Nation

    Lali & Lola

    Producer Music of the Year

    Liquid beatz

    Killbeatz

    Ronny Turn Me Up

    Altranova

    MOG Beats

    Street Beatz

    MixMaster Garzy

    Nektunez

    Gospel Act of the Year

    Ohemaa Mercy

    Diana Hamilton

    MOG Music

    Obaapa Christy

    Empress Gifty

    Kobby Psalm

    Joe Mettle

    Perez Music

    Akesse Brempong

    Best Album

    Golden Boy – KiDi

    No Pressure – Sarkodie

    Loyalty – D-Black

    Alpha – Mr Drew

    Madina To The Universe – M.anifest

    Back 2 Basics – R2Bees

    Same Earth Different Worlds – Omar Sterling

    The Experience – Joe Mettle

    Best Music Act GH/USA

    JayHover

    Achipalago

    Jay Aura

    Empress Afi

    Vintage papi

    Nana NYC

    Kwesoul

    Dreamz

    Best Gospel Act GH/USA

    Sandra Jaedon

    Mill Addison

    Sarah sings

    Minister Mavis

    Fritz Oakley

    Kwabena Music

    Millicent Yankey

    Humphrey Tettey

    Best Record Label

    Highly Spiritual

    Lynx Entertainment

    Black Avenue Muzik

    Ruff Town Records

    Life Living Records

     

    Tags
    Olumide JokotadeMay 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022

    Related Articles

    Fireboy Dml Spotted With Madonna On Set Of 'Frozen' Remix, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Fireboy DML Spotted With Madonna On Set Of ‘Frozen’ Remix

    March 1, 2022
    Zendaya Gives Coy Response To Tom Holland'S Cameo Rumors In Euphoria, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Zendaya Gives Coy Response To Tom Holland’s Cameo Rumors In…

    April 25, 2022
    Chlöe Announces Completing Her Album, Gushes Over How &Quot;Super Proud Of This Project&Quot; She Is, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Chlöe Announces Completing Her Album, Gushes Over How “Super Proud…

    March 23, 2022
    Roddy Ricch Gets Rid Of His Social Media Following Criticism, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Roddy Ricch Gets Rid Of His Social Media Following Criticism

    February 7, 2022
    Back to top button
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE