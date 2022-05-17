Black Sheriff, Gyakie Bag Ghana Entertainment Award Nominations. See Full List

Ghanaian AfroBeat star, Black Sheriff has bagged a nomination for the Ghanian Entertainer of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment USA (GEA-USA) Awards. The “Kweku the Traveller” crooner has been nominated alongside Sarkodie, StoneBwoy, Shatta Wale, KiDi, and Sefa in the Entertainer of the Year category.

Although the ceremony brings together celebrities across the Ghanian entertainment industry, Black Sheriff immediately stands out as a favourite for the award. Black Sheriff has particularly had an impressive year after his hit single, Kwaku the Traveler, shot him into fame. The 21-year old artist has seen his song receive a global reception from fans and lovers of Afrobeats across the world. In the weeks following the release of the viral song, Kwaku the Traveller topped the Apple Top 100 Music Charts both in Nigeria and Ghana.

In addition to his “Entertainer of the year” nomination, Black Sheriff is also nominated in the Best Music Act (Male), and Discovery of the Year categories, bringing his total nominations to three.

Fast-rising star, Gyakie has also received nominations in the Best Music Act (Female) category of the awards scheduled for July 8 in New York, USA.

Below is a list of Ghanian music artists and labels who have received the GEA-USA nominations.

