Black Sheriff, Gyakie Bag Ghana Entertainment Award Nominations. See Full List

Ghanaian AfroBeat star, Black Sheriff has bagged a nomination for the Ghanian Entertainer of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment USA (GEA-USA) Awards. The “Kweku the Traveller” crooner has been nominated alongside Sarkodie, StoneBwoy, Shatta Wale, KiDi, and Sefa in the Entertainer of the Year category.
Although the ceremony brings together celebrities across the Ghanian entertainment industry, Black Sheriff immediately stands out as a favourite for the award. Black Sheriff has particularly had an impressive year after his hit single, Kwaku the Traveler, shot him into fame. The 21-year old artist has seen his song receive a global reception from fans and lovers of Afrobeats across the world. In the weeks following the release of the viral song, Kwaku the Traveller topped the Apple Top 100 Music Charts both in Nigeria and Ghana.
In addition to his “Entertainer of the year” nomination, Black Sheriff is also nominated in the Best Music Act (Male), and Discovery of the Year categories, bringing his total nominations to three.
Fast-rising star, Gyakie has also received nominations in the Best Music Act (Female) category of the awards scheduled for July 8 in New York, USA.
Below is a list of Ghanian music artists and labels who have received the GEA-USA nominations.
Best Music Act Male
Mr Drew
Fameye
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
King Promise
Black Sherif
Camidoh
Best Music Act (Female)
Sefa
Mona 4 Real
Adina Thembi
Wendy Shay
Efya
Gyakie
Cina soul
Wiyaala
Discovery of the Year ( Female)
Erkuah Official
Mona 4 Real
Jackline Mensah
Givtti
Afia Pinamang
Edma Lawer
Discovery of the Year (Male)
Nanky
Tripcy
Jay Bhad
Talaat yaaky
Kawabanga
Black Sherif
Chief One
Best Music Group
R2Bees
Keche
Dope Nation
Lali & Lola
Producer Music of the Year
Liquid beatz
Killbeatz
Ronny Turn Me Up
Altranova
MOG Beats
Street Beatz
MixMaster Garzy
Nektunez
Gospel Act of the Year
Ohemaa Mercy
Diana Hamilton
MOG Music
Obaapa Christy
Empress Gifty
Kobby Psalm
Joe Mettle
Perez Music
Akesse Brempong
Best Album
Golden Boy – KiDi
No Pressure – Sarkodie
Loyalty – D-Black
Alpha – Mr Drew
Madina To The Universe – M.anifest
Back 2 Basics – R2Bees
Same Earth Different Worlds – Omar Sterling
The Experience – Joe Mettle
Best Music Act GH/USA
JayHover
Achipalago
Jay Aura
Empress Afi
Vintage papi
Nana NYC
Kwesoul
Dreamz
Best Gospel Act GH/USA
Sandra Jaedon
Mill Addison
Sarah sings
Minister Mavis
Fritz Oakley
Kwabena Music
Millicent Yankey
Humphrey Tettey
Best Record Label
Highly Spiritual
Lynx Entertainment
Black Avenue Muzik
Ruff Town Records
Life Living Records