Big Sean Turns 34!

Birthday blessings, Big Sean!

As a talented rapper, Big Sean marks his 34th birthday, it’d be nice to take a short trip down memory lane, back to how it all began. Sean started off rhyming on a weekly basis as part of a rap battle contest conducted by Detroit hip-hop station WHTD. Kanye West caught wind of this and decided to give Sean a 16-bar shot to rap for him.

Two years later, Big Sean got signed to GOOD Music, releasing his first mixtape ‘Finally Famous: The Mixtape’. His hit single, “Get’cha Some”, attained media recognition. Soon after, Sean dropped UKNOWBIGSEAN, his second mixtape.

Then came a third mixtape, ‘Finally Famous Vol. 3: BIG’. In 2011 his first studio album, Finally Famous, was released, spawning three hit singles; “My Last”, “Marvin & Chardonnay” and “Dance (Ass)”. In 2014, Big Sean went on to sign a management deal with Roc Nation where he released four new songs, “I Don’t Fuck with You”, “Paradise”, “4th Quarter” and “Jit/Juke”.

His next album, Dark Sky Paradise, dropped, debuting atop the Billboard 200 albums and making it his first No. 1 album. In 2016, Big Sean teamed up with his present girlfriend, Jhené Aiko, to form the group, Twenty88, which also was the title of their joint project. And ever since, Sean Don has not looked back. More life, Don.