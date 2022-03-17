background
Big Sean Shares Romantic Birthday Message For Jhene Aiko On Her 34th Birthday

Photo credit: Rap-Up

Just before his birthday coming up next week, Big Sean celebrates his woman, Jhené Aiko, as she turns a year older.

Despite running into a few rocks that caused them to briefly go their seperate ways in 2019, the Twenty88 couple have been going strong for quite a while now since their reunion. They’re now back where they left off, continuing to remain both fans and hip-hop’s “couple goals”.

The pair of spiritually-minded artistes often come online to brag about their love for each other in such a sweet, romantic manner. So, in line with Jhené’s birthday, her lover and rapper, Big Sean took a few moments to shower love and praises on the phenomenal singer on his Instagram profile.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, my love, the most authentic, talented, healing, Creative, angelic person/Alien I know!” wrote Sean in the caption to a series of private snaps that captures fun moments between the couple. “Im lucky to have you in my life and to be apart of yours, let’s change the world even more! I love you Efuru @jheneaiko.”

Jhené later acknowledged the kind gesture in the comment section of the post, telling Sean “you’re next!” referring to his birthday coming up next week. Check out the post below:

