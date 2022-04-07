background
Bia Joins Forces With J. Cole On New Single, “London” Out Friday

April 7, 2022
Credit: Instagram

BIA teams up with J. Cole for a hot new track, “London”, out this Friday.

On Wednesday, April 5th, the “Whole Lotta Money” rapper posted a photo showing that she in fact has a new single underway, though she didn’t reveal to her fans who she was collaborating with. But on Wednesday, she came back for that to reveal, and it was none other than J. Cole joining her on new single, “London”.

BIA has been making big moves, featuring and being featured by great, chart-topping artists like Russ who featured her on “Best On Earth” off his Zoo album. The track took off, launching BIA to higher heights, with an artist as huge as Rihanna giving the song a co-sign.

She proceeded to drop an EP in 2020 packed with amazing features, including “Whole Lotta Money” which quickly went wild online. The viral sensation earned the female rapper a remix collab when Nicki Minaj.

As for the new song with Cole, she still hasn’t given any snippets or teasers as to what to expect. Landing a feature with an any A-list artist isn’t an easy feat, let alone with a living legend like Jermaine Cole. If you’re interested in checking out the new song, which you should be, go pre-save and rest assured for the Friday release.

