Beyoncé Stuns In Red For Date Night With Jay-Z

Beyoncé wore big, beautiful curls to go with a lovely red dress for date night out with hubby, Jay-Z, where the pair could be spotted sharing hearty laughs, while talking over dinner.

The only thing missing from her ensemble was a “Halo”. Queen Bey was the absolute sight potent enough to heal sore eyes in new photos that emerged from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, where she sported a big, bouncing blonde curls, and a ribbed red sweater to set the mood for an intimate dinner in LA.

Laughing and chirping away while cooped up in a secluded booth, Bey looked so ravishing on her night out, and if your eyes had an inner sense of perception, it wouldn’t be difficult seeing love very dense in the air in the new photos, The pair spent their night out at the new LA hotspot, Mother Wolf, set to take your taste buds on an upscale Italian fare.

Enjoying glasses of what seemed to look like white wine, Bey and Hov’ appeared relaxed, enjoying each other’s companies, as they were chanced to get some lone time in an elite new eatery. Jay-Z donned a laid-back uniform of a Yankee’s hat and a white tee.