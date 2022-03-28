Beyoncé Kicks Off The 2022 Oscars With Performance Of Her King Richard Soundtrack, ‘Be Alive’

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Beyoncé delivered an electrifying performance to get things started at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

After receiving an introduction from Venus and Serena Williams, Beyoncé performed her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” live from the Compton tennis courts, as earlier rumoured. The satellite performance started with the young actresses who played Venus and Serena in King Richard, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, taking a walk on the streets of Compton where the Williams sisters were raised.

Donning a tennis ball green against a matching backdrop on the palm tree-lined courts, Bey and her all-female dancers took formation, joined by an orchestra with neon green-clad instruments. “Oscars, I want you to tell these people where we are,” said Bey before chanting “City of Compton!”, paying homage to Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang.’”

The coolest part of the performance was when the surprise cameo from Blue Ivy, who joined her mother in the final moments of her powerful rendition.

Beyoncé got her first Oscar nod for Best Original Song for “Be Alive” from King Richard, nominated alongside “Dos Oruguitas” (Lin-Manuel Miranda), “Down to Joy” (Van Morrison), “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell), and “Somehow You Do” (Diane Warren).