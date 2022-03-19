background
News

Benzino Officially Ends Beef With Eminem To Protect Coi Leray’s Dreams

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 19, 2022Last Updated: March 19, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Benzino Officially Ends Beef With Eminem To Protect Coi Leray'S Dreams, Undercover, News, March 19, 2022

A paradigm shift has happened for Benzino, or so it would seem, as he decides to bury the hatchet with Eminem.

For close to two decades, Benzino and Eminem have been two parallel lines that never see eye to eye. The age-long rift was such a big deal it had to be well-documented over the years, detailing every controversial moment or diss track on the media with chronological, hot takes on the longstanding beef.

However it would seem as though Benzino is turning over a new leaf, as he publicly lays down his battle sword. It has even been up to a month since Benzino fired shots of insults at the rap god, and now, all of a sudden, he came back on social media to not only make things right with Em but also with the rapper’s fans.

Related Articles

“To all @Eminem fans & Stans all over the world, the beef is officially over,” Benzino tweeted. He also wrote some other nice stuff about the Detroit icon, saying that this was more about his daughter, Coi Leray.

Benzino Officially Ends Beef With Eminem To Protect Coi Leray'S Dreams, Undercover, News, March 19, 2022

He added, “I realize that me going back and forth with his fans is not good for the culture, my spirit, my legacy and most important, my beautiful, talented daughter Coi Leray. I don’t want any negativity from me affect her dream. This is truly over. God Bless All.”

Benzino Officially Ends Beef With Eminem To Protect Coi Leray'S Dreams, Undercover, News, March 19, 2022

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 19, 2022Last Updated: March 19, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lil Wayne Revisits Old Times, And Gushes About Drake'S Impressive Musical Skill Set, Undercover, News, March 19, 2022

Lil Wayne Revisits Old Times, And Gushes About Drake’s Impressive…

March 8, 2022
Tanna Leone, Artist From Kendrick Lamar &Amp; Dave Free’s Pglang - Signs With Def Jam Recordings, Undercover, News, March 19, 2022

Tanna Leone, Artist From Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free’s pgLang…

March 10, 2022
Sally Kellerman, The Exceptional 'Hot Lips' Houlihan, Dead At 84, Undercover, News, March 19, 2022

Sally Kellerman, The Exceptional ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan, Dead At 84

February 25, 2022
Jay-Z Confirmed To Be A Guest Feature On Pusha T'S Upcoming Album, Undercover, News, March 19, 2022

Jay-Z Confirmed To Be A Guest Feature On Pusha T’s…

February 21, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button