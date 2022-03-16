Bella Hadid Regrets Getting A Nose Job At 14, And Debunks Facial Enhancement Rumours

Bella Hadid has come out to finally address all rumors regarding her appearance and plastic surgery for the first time, while also vulnerably opening up about her struggles with depression and self-acceptance.

In Vogue’s new cover story, the supermodel confirmed that she underwent a nose job procedure when she was only 14-years-old, saying it’s a decision that has been as inducted into her hall of fame of Biggest Mistakes. She said she seriously regrets to this day. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she explained. “I think I would have grown into it.”

But looking away from assumptions, people really think she’s also gone through some other enhancement procedures like getting her eyes lifted and having her jaw shaved, but Hadid insists none of that were a bunch of formulated lies. “People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler.

“Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.” She continued, “Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book. I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this.”