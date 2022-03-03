Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp, Seeking Expansion Into Music

World-class video-game developer, Epic Games, broke the news that it has acquired Bandcamp, the online music store and community centered around independent musicians.

The terms of the deal, however, were not disclosed. “Fair and open platforms are critical to the future of the creator economy,” said Epic Games, infamous for the battle-royale game “Fortnite”, when announcing the pact. “Epic and Bandcamp share a mission of building the most artist-friendly platform that enables creators to keep the majority of their hard-earned money.”

Bandcamp will be playing an “important role in Epic’s vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music and more,” the games company said. From what Bandcamp says, under its revenue model, artists net an average of 82% on every sale.

But under the ownership of Epic Games, Bandcamp will be run as a standalone marketplace and music community, continuing to be led by CEO and co-founder, Ethan Diamond.

“We share a vision of building the most open, artist-friendly ecosystem in the world, and together we’ll be able to create even more opportunities for artists to be compensated fairly for their work,” wrote Diamond in a blog post that announced the Bandcamp sale.