background
News

Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp, Seeking Expansion Into Music

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 3, 2022Last Updated: March 3, 2022
0 201 1 minute read
Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp, Seeking Expansion Into Music » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022
Photo credit: VARIETY

World-class video-game developer, Epic Games, broke the news that it has acquired Bandcamp, the online music store and community centered around independent musicians.

The terms of the deal, however, were not disclosed. “Fair and open platforms are critical to the future of the creator economy,” said Epic Games, infamous for the battle-royale game “Fortnite”, when announcing the pact. “Epic and Bandcamp share a mission of building the most artist-friendly platform that enables creators to keep the majority of their hard-earned money.”

Bandcamp will be playing an “important role in Epic’s vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music and more,” the games company said. From what Bandcamp says, under its revenue model, artists net an average of 82% on every sale.

Related Articles

But under the ownership of Epic Games, Bandcamp will be run as a standalone marketplace and music community, continuing to be led by CEO and co-founder, Ethan Diamond.

“We share a vision of building the most open, artist-friendly ecosystem in the world, and together we’ll be able to create even more opportunities for artists to be compensated fairly for their work,” wrote Diamond in a blog post that announced the Bandcamp sale.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 3, 2022Last Updated: March 3, 2022
0 201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Drake Has Wagered Over $1B In Virtual Gambling Since Joining In December » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Drake Has Wagered Over $1B In Virtual Gambling Since Joining…

February 8, 2022
Snoop Dogg Drops New Album ‘BODR’ Via Death Row Records » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Snoop Dogg Drops New Album ‘BODR’ Via Death Row Records

February 11, 2022
Billie Eilish Halts Show to Help Fan Who Was Losing Air » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Billie Eilish Halts Show to Help Fan Who Was Losing…

February 7, 2022
Actress, Farrah Forke, Dies From Cancer At 54 » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Actress, Farrah Forke, Dies From Cancer At 54

March 3, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button