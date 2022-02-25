Bad Bunny, The Biggest Winner at Premio Lo Nuestro, Clearing 6 Awards

Bad Bunny, who is currently rocking it out at the Los Angeles stop of his U.S. arena tour, was the biggest winner of the 2022 edition of Premio Lo Nuestro!

Although he was not present at the award show, Bad Bunny nabbed six trophies, including album of the year! He was closely followed in a number of wins by Calibre 50, Camilo, CNCO, Grupo Firme, Karol G, and J Balvin with three awards each. Winners for Premio Lo Nuestro, aired live on the Univision network, are decided upon by fans, who vote to choose from a list of finalists provided by the network.

Beyond the album of the year win, Bad Bunny’s wins for the night included Artist of The Year and Male Artist of The Year. Calibre 50 won Regional Mexican norteña and Mariachi song of the year, while Camilo won artist of the year, pop and pop/ballad and tropical song of the year.

CNCO won pop song, album and group of the year, while Grupo Firme bagged the Regional Mexican group of the year, Banda song of the year and Regional Mexican album of the year. J Balvin won the crossover collaboration of the year, urban collaboration of the year and pop/urban song of the year awards.