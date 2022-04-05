Baby Keem Speaks On Potential Joint Album With Kendrick Lamar

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Looks like chances are there could be a joint project from Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar soon.

Baby Keem has expressed his interest in working on a collaborative album with Kendrick Lamar, and at this point, the ball is in Kendrick’s court. Keem briefly discussed his relationship with Lamar as he walked the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“The way we work is just so — the chemistry is there,” he said to Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre. “I think everybody was very instrumental [in making The Melodic Blue], but the Kendrick one is the one I definitely hold close to my heart because it was the first few collaborations that we had. And to be here based on those collaborations is really special to me.”

As for whether the full-length collab would be happening or not, he said, “It’s up to him. I’m down. It’s up to him. That’s all I can say.”

Later that night, Keem celebrated his first-ever Grammy win in the Best Rap Performance category for his “Family Ties,” track featuring Lamar, off his debút album, The Melodic Blue. To win, Keem knocked out J. Cole, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Check out the red carpet interview below: