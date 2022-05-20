background
August 08 Drops Towards The Sun, First Installment Of His Two-part Def Jam Debut Seasick

AUGUST 08 – the LA-native singer/songwriter/producer formerly affiliated with collective 88 Rising and a co-creator boasting names like DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance The Rapper to his discography – delivers searing vocals, taught pop sensibilities and kinetic hooks on his new seven-track project TOWARDS THE SUN, available everywhere today via Def Jam Recordings.

Evoking the emotional honesty, ear for anthemic melodies, and pure songwriting chops of influences like Frank Ocean, Phil Collins, Kid Cudi and more, August 08 demonstrates a dexterity for creating intricate R&B that breaks genre boundaries. The first installment of August’s two-part debut SEASICK, TOWARDS THE SUN features the transformative singles “500 Days,” “Keep Me Around” and “Cutlass” featuring Schoolboy Q.

About the project, August says, “Towards The Sun is an extension of Seasick…the start to the emotional cruise we embark on.”

    • Known for not traveling the music industry’s conventional road, August has co-created with some of today’s biggest artists, including Giveon, Sabrina Claudio, Jhene Aiko, Joji, Duckworth, and Shawn Mendes, as well as DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber.  In February, August took over MTV’s Instagram for a live jam session that included “Keep Me Around,” his Def Jam label debut from November 2021. August collaborated with Amazon Originals on a shimmering, soaring version of “Retrograde” by James Blake, released in December, and featured on Amazon Music’s PRSM playlist, which spotlights undefined sounds by some of today’s most talented Black artists.August 08 Drops Towards The Sun, First Installment Of His Two-Part Def Jam Debut Seasick, Undercover, News, May 20, 2022

    TOWARDS THE SUN  follows the 2020 critically acclaimed Emotional Cuh, which Atwood magazine said, “captures the depth, pain, passion, and truth that resonates throughout August 08’s artistry and music.”

    Check out live performance of “Cutlass”; includes “500 days” & “Keep Me Around”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Fj-GXgEEPY

