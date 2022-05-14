background
News

Astroworld Debacle Latest: Couple Sues Travis Scott For Wrongful Death Of Foetus

John Anusie Follow on Twitter May 14, 2022Last Updated: May 14, 2022
Astroworld Debacle Latest: Couple Sues Travis Scott For Wrongful Death Of Foetus, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

It is not yet uhuru for rapper Travis Scott following the Astroworld fiasco of last year when several persons perished during a stampede. A couple is suing him for the death of their unborn child. 

During the concert on November 5 last year, ten concertgoers were crushed to death. 

Shanazia Williamson had filed the suit against the rapper, the Convention Corporation, Live Nation, ScoreMore, Valle Services SMG, ASM Global, and the Harris County Sports. 

Don't Miss
  • Travis Scott Performing For The First Time Since Tragic Astroworld Festival
  • Travis Scott’s Throws Stacks Of Cash & Drinks Tequila At His First Live Performance After Astroworld Tragedy

    • In the suit, she noted she attended the concert in the company of her husband Jarawd Owens while pregnant. She claimed to have been “trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries” that culminated in her losing her pregnancy. 

    The plaintiffs’ suit claim that the defendant’s failure to plan and adequately coordinate the concert resulted in them losing their unborn child. 

    The case, filed in Texas, where a foetus can be included in wrongful death claims, joins a long list of shits against Travis Scott over deaths recorded during his performance last year. 

    It’ll be interesting to see what direction the new suit will take, given that there are several others before it which are not much publicised. Will other affected people file claims? Stay tuned for updates, if you please. 

    Recommended
    Tags
    John Anusie Follow on Twitter May 14, 2022Last Updated: May 14, 2022

    Related Articles

    Annie Lennox Speaks On Eurythmics’ 2Nd Rock Hall Nom: ‘We’ve Pretty Much Done Everything It Takes To Survive’, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

    Annie Lennox Speaks On Eurythmics’ 2nd Rock Hall Nom: ‘We’ve…

    February 5, 2022
    J. Cole Touches On Colin Kaepernick’s Protests: “Y’all Musta Forgot”, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

    J. Cole Touches On Colin Kaepernick’s Protests: “Y’all Musta Forgot”

    February 11, 2022
    Sag Awards 2022: Winners List, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

    SAG Awards 2022: Winners List

    February 28, 2022
    Nicki Minaj Addresses Trolls In New Instagram Post: &Quot;I Work On My Own Time&Quot;, Undercover, News, May 14, 2022

    Nicki Minaj Addresses Trolls In New Instagram Post: “I Work…

    April 21, 2022
    Back to top button