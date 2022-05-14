Astroworld Debacle Latest: Couple Sues Travis Scott For Wrongful Death Of Foetus

It is not yet uhuru for rapper Travis Scott following the Astroworld fiasco of last year when several persons perished during a stampede. A couple is suing him for the death of their unborn child.

During the concert on November 5 last year, ten concertgoers were crushed to death.

Shanazia Williamson had filed the suit against the rapper, the Convention Corporation, Live Nation, ScoreMore, Valle Services SMG, ASM Global, and the Harris County Sports.

In the suit, she noted she attended the concert in the company of her husband Jarawd Owens while pregnant. She claimed to have been “trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries” that culminated in her losing her pregnancy.

The plaintiffs’ suit claim that the defendant’s failure to plan and adequately coordinate the concert resulted in them losing their unborn child.

The case, filed in Texas, where a foetus can be included in wrongful death claims, joins a long list of shits against Travis Scott over deaths recorded during his performance last year.

It’ll be interesting to see what direction the new suit will take, given that there are several others before it which are not much publicised. Will other affected people file claims? Stay tuned for updates, if you please.