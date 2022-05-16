Apple Nigeria Top 100: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” is the most played song in Nigeria

Burna’s “Last last” enter its third day atop the list

DJ Spinall, Zinolesky, Kizz Daniel completes the Apple Music top 5

Burna Boy’s latest hit single, “Last last” has taken up the number one position on the Apple Top 100 Nigeria Music chart. The latest ranking has effectively made Burna’s head-turner the most played song in Nigeria.

This follows a weekend of subtle jabs between the fanbases of Davido and Burna boy on Twitter. Davido whose latest hit single “Stand Strong” has been enjoying massive airplay and positive reviews had taken to Twitter to share a screenshot of the latest Apple Music Nigeria ranking which puts “Stand Strong” at number one on the charts.

A couple of hours afterwards, Burna Boy who was billed to perform at the 2022 Billboard Musi awards tweeted a screenshot of the latest ranking which had put his single, “last last” at number one, relegating Davido’s stand strong to the second position.

The back and forth between the top artists led to a bit of a tussle among their fans about who the better artist is and which the better song is. While the tussle went on, neutrals took time to chastise both artists as childish, as there are better things they could be doing instead of riling up their fanbases. With Burna Boy now topping the chart, it might effectively put an end to the tussle between the fanbases.

While Burna’s “Last Last” now tops the chart, Davido’s “Stand Strong” has dropped four places to sit 5th on the charts.

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” which spent the better part of the previous week atop the list has now dropped three places to 4th on the list. DJ Spinal’s Palazzo at number 2, and Zinolesky’s “Loving You” at number 3 complete the top 5 of the Apple Nigeria music charts.