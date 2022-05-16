background
News

Apple Nigeria Top 100: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” is the most played song in Nigeria

Olumide JokotadeMay 16, 2022Last Updated: May 16, 2022
Burna Boy Oon Stage

Burna’s “Last last” enter its third day atop the list

DJ Spinall, Zinolesky, Kizz Daniel completes the Apple Music top 5

Burna Boy’s latest hit single, “Last last” has taken up the number one position on the Apple Top 100 Nigeria Music chart. The latest ranking has effectively made Burna’s head-turner the most played song in Nigeria.

This follows a weekend of subtle jabs between the fanbases of Davido and Burna boy on Twitter. Davido whose latest hit single “Stand Strong” has been enjoying massive airplay and positive reviews had taken to Twitter to share a screenshot of the latest Apple Music Nigeria ranking which puts “Stand Strong” at number one on the charts. 

A couple of hours afterwards, Burna Boy who was billed to perform at the 2022 Billboard Musi awards tweeted a screenshot of the latest ranking which had put his single, “last last” at number one, relegating Davido’s stand strong to the second position.

The back and forth between the top artists led to a bit of a tussle among their fans about who the better artist is and which the better song is. While the tussle went on, neutrals took time to chastise both artists as childish, as there are better things they could be doing instead of riling up their fanbases. With Burna Boy now topping the chart, it might effectively put an end to the tussle between the fanbases.

While Burna’s “Last Last” now tops the chart, Davido’s “Stand Strong” has dropped four places to sit 5th on the charts.

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” which spent the better part of the previous week atop the list has now dropped three places to 4th on the list. DJ Spinal’s Palazzo at number 2, and Zinolesky’s “Loving You” at number 3 complete the top 5 of the Apple Nigeria music charts.

Tags
Olumide JokotadeMay 16, 2022Last Updated: May 16, 2022

Related Articles

Will Smith Uncovers The ‘Biggest Surprise’ He'S Had Regarding His King Richard Awards Sweep, Undercover, News, May 16, 2022

Will Smith Uncovers The ‘Biggest Surprise’ He’s Had Regarding His…

March 21, 2022
Wm Entertainment Confirms Oh My Girl New Music Release To Be In March, Undercover, News, May 16, 2022

WM Entertainment Confirms OH MY GIRL New Music Release To…

February 7, 2022
Jack Harlow Announces &Quot;Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour&Quot;, Undercover, News, May 16, 2022

Jack Harlow Announces “Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour”

May 10, 2022
Rihanna Reveals She Wasn'T Exactly 'Planning' To Have A Child, Undercover, News, May 16, 2022

Rihanna Reveals She Wasn’t Exactly ‘Planning’ To Have A Child

April 13, 2022
Back to top button