Aitch Reveals Brand New Single & Video “1989”

Following his Close To Home debut album announcement earlier this week, Aitch shares his evocative new single & video, “1989”.

Built on the irresistible hook from The Stone Roses’ iconic single “Fools Gold”, “1989” is a clever juxtaposition of two prominent musical eras, a bridge joining Manchester old and new, a twin celebration of the city’s auspicious storytelling past and thrilling future. Aitch effortlessly combines the undeniable groove of the legendary Madchester anthem with his quick-witted bars and whip-smart wordplay. Paying homage to the year the original “Fools Gold” was released, “1989” comes with a music video shot on the streets of his home city by Aitch’s closest visual ally, UK creative Kelvin Jones.

“1989” is Aitch’s second single from his upcoming debut album following the Fred again.. produced nostalgic Ashanti infused rhythmic hit “Baby.” Set for a summer release on August 19th, Close To Home captures a young artist on the verge of global superstardom, spreading his wings and displaying his ever-growing song writing skills. Comprised of 16 tracks, Close To Home combines a mature and reflective side with the charisma and confidence he has become known for.

Aitch recently anointed as a Forbes Magazine ‘30 Under 30’ name to watch, has recruited an excitingly diverse roster of collaborations for the record which will be announced soon.

Aitch has soared from underground rapper to chart-dominating, platinum-selling, BRIT Award-nominated household name in just three years. Standing at the vanguard of a fresh wave of talent from Manchester, Aitch weaves wit, humour, and confidence through his high-octane releases. Previously hopping on tracks with Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, and Headie One, Aitch has racked up a billion streams and over 5 million worldwide record sales. He kickstarted 2022 with ArrDee on the Top 10 single, “War”, following it up with his biggest first-week sale and Top 2 smash, the silver-certified hit “Baby” with Ashanti, and recent drop “Just Coz” with Giggs.

Debut album Close To Home out August 19th. Pre-order close to home here.

Listen HERE and watch below: