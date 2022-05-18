background
AIR Awards 2022: Full list of Nominations

Olumide JokotadeMay 18, 2022Last Updated: May 18, 2022
The Australian Independent Record (AIR) has released the list of nominations for the 2022 edition of the awards ceremony. The announcement which was made via Instagram has 24-year old Ghanian-Australian funk star, Genesis Owusu leading the pack with three nominations.

Below is a full list of 2022 AIR Awards Nominations:

Independent Album Of The Year

The Jungle Giants – Love Signs

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

Liz Stringer – First Time Really Feeling

Amyl And The Sniffers – Comfort To Me

Independent Song Of The Year

King Stingray – Get Me Out

Vance Joy – Missing Piece

Casey Barnes– God Took His Time On You

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

Jaguar Jonze – Who Died And Made You King

Best Independent Soul/Rnb Album Or EP

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets

Milan Ring – I’m Feeling Hopeful

Parvyn – Sa

Liyah Knight – The Travellers Guide

The Soul Movers – Evolution

Best Independent Country Album Or EP

Georgia State Line – In Colour

The Wolfe Brothers – Kids On Cassette

Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – The Song Club

Andrew Swift – The Art Of Letting Go

Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or EP

The Teskey Brothers With Orchestra Victoria – Live At Hamer Hall

Martha Marlow – Medicine Man

Maple Glider – To Enjoy Is The Only Thing

Angus & Julia Stone – Life Is Strange

Liz Stringer – First Time Really Feeling

Best Independent Pop Album Or EP

Ngaiire – 3

The Jungle Giants – Love Signs

Big Scary – Daisy

The Rubens – 0202

Imogen Clark – Bastards

Best Independent Rock Album Or EP

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time

Mike Noga – Open Fire

Jimmy Barnes – Flesh And Blood

The Hard Ons – I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken

Hayley Mary – The Drip

Best Independent Classical Album Or EP

Nat Bartsch – Hope

Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti – River

Genevieve Lacey / Marshall Mcguire – Bower

Mirusia – Live In Concert

Grigoryan Brothers – This Is Us: A Musical Reflection Of Australia

Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year – Presented By PPCA

Maple Glider

Martha Marlow

Teenage Joans

Telenova

Milan Ring

Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or EP

Chillinit – Family Ties

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

Jesswar– Tropixx

Kobie Dee – Gratitude Over Pity

St. Christoph & Shaade – No Pressure

Best Independent Dance Or Electronica Album Or EP

Flight Facilities – Forever

Kučka – Wrestling

Telenova – Tranquilize Remixes

June Jones – Leafcutter

Pretty Girl – Middle Ground

Best Independent Dance, Electronica Or Club Single

Shouse – Love Tonight (David Guetta Remix)

Confidence Man – Holiday

Pnau – Stranger Love Feat. Budjerah

Alice Ivy & Sycco – Weakness

June Jones – Home

Best Independent Jazz Album Or EP

Baby Et Lulu – Album Trois

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Joseph Tawadros – Hope In An Empty City

Hilary Geddes Quartet – Parkside

Sam Anning – Oaatchapai

Best Independent Punk Album Or EP

Dz Deathrays – Positive Rising: Part. Ii

Loser – All The Rage

Mod Con – Modern Condition

Amyl And The Sniffers – Comfort To Me

Redhook – Bad Decisions

Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP

Twelve Foot Ninja – Vengeance

Void Of Vision – Chronicles I: Lust

Mirrors – The Ego’s Weight

Wolf & Cub – Dusk At The Watagan Forest Motel

Lord – Undercovers Vol. 1

Best Independent Children’s Album Or EP

Diver City – Dance Silly

Tiptoe Giants – Outside Time (My Favourite Time Of Day

The Beanies – Let’s Go!

The Wiggles – Lullabies With Love

Spotty Kites – Easter Songs For Kids

