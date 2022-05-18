AIR Awards 2022: Full list of Nominations

The Australian Independent Record (AIR) has released the list of nominations for the 2022 edition of the awards ceremony. The announcement which was made via Instagram has 24-year old Ghanian-Australian funk star, Genesis Owusu leading the pack with three nominations.
Below is a full list of 2022 AIR Awards Nominations:
Independent Album Of The Year
The Jungle Giants – Love Signs
Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth
Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time
Liz Stringer – First Time Really Feeling
Amyl And The Sniffers – Comfort To Me
Independent Song Of The Year
King Stingray – Get Me Out
Vance Joy – Missing Piece
Casey Barnes– God Took His Time On You
Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth
Jaguar Jonze – Who Died And Made You King
Best Independent Soul/Rnb Album Or EP
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Under These Streets
Milan Ring – I’m Feeling Hopeful
Parvyn – Sa
Liyah Knight – The Travellers Guide
The Soul Movers – Evolution
Best Independent Country Album Or EP
Georgia State Line – In Colour
The Wolfe Brothers – Kids On Cassette
Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – The Song Club
Andrew Swift – The Art Of Letting Go
Best Independent Blues And Roots Album Or EP
The Teskey Brothers With Orchestra Victoria – Live At Hamer Hall
Martha Marlow – Medicine Man
Maple Glider – To Enjoy Is The Only Thing
Angus & Julia Stone – Life Is Strange
Liz Stringer – First Time Really Feeling
Best Independent Pop Album Or EP
Ngaiire – 3
The Jungle Giants – Love Signs
Big Scary – Daisy
The Rubens – 0202
Imogen Clark – Bastards
Best Independent Rock Album Or EP
Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time
Mike Noga – Open Fire
Jimmy Barnes – Flesh And Blood
The Hard Ons – I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken
Hayley Mary – The Drip
Best Independent Classical Album Or EP
Nat Bartsch – Hope
Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti – River
Genevieve Lacey / Marshall Mcguire – Bower
Mirusia – Live In Concert
Grigoryan Brothers – This Is Us: A Musical Reflection Of Australia
Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year – Presented By PPCA
Maple Glider
Martha Marlow
Teenage Joans
Telenova
Milan Ring
Best Independent Hip Hop Album Or EP
Chillinit – Family Ties
Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth
Jesswar– Tropixx
Kobie Dee – Gratitude Over Pity
St. Christoph & Shaade – No Pressure
Best Independent Dance Or Electronica Album Or EP
Flight Facilities – Forever
Kučka – Wrestling
Telenova – Tranquilize Remixes
June Jones – Leafcutter
Pretty Girl – Middle Ground
Best Independent Dance, Electronica Or Club Single
Shouse – Love Tonight (David Guetta Remix)
Confidence Man – Holiday
Pnau – Stranger Love Feat. Budjerah
Alice Ivy & Sycco – Weakness
June Jones – Home
Best Independent Jazz Album Or EP
Baby Et Lulu – Album Trois
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Joseph Tawadros – Hope In An Empty City
Hilary Geddes Quartet – Parkside
Sam Anning – Oaatchapai
Best Independent Punk Album Or EP
Dz Deathrays – Positive Rising: Part. Ii
Loser – All The Rage
Mod Con – Modern Condition
Amyl And The Sniffers – Comfort To Me
Redhook – Bad Decisions
Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP
Twelve Foot Ninja – Vengeance
Void Of Vision – Chronicles I: Lust
Mirrors – The Ego’s Weight
Wolf & Cub – Dusk At The Watagan Forest Motel
Lord – Undercovers Vol. 1
Best Independent Children’s Album Or EP
Diver City – Dance Silly
Tiptoe Giants – Outside Time (My Favourite Time Of Day
The Beanies – Let’s Go!
The Wiggles – Lullabies With Love
Spotty Kites – Easter Songs For Kids