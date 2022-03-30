background
A New Video Of Sheff G Having A Good Time Behind Bars Has Just Surfaced

Ikedichim Chibundu March 30, 2022
Sheff G may have found new ways to spend his jail time. Recently a short clip surfaced on Instagram in which the “Drum Dummy” rapper was seen playing GTA on a flat screen in a small prison containment. Sheff was sentenced to two years in prison on Oct 20, 2021, after he had plead guilty to criminal possession of a weapon.

In January 2021, the rapper was cuffed during a traffic stop after allegedly driving in a reckless manner and without a license plate. And while turning his car inside-out, police found a .45 caliber Glock. Before he departed for jail, Sheff shared in an Instagram post a message with fans, saying he’ll “be bacc soon.”

In the clip, Sheff is seen chilling with a few other inmates playing GTA, clearly enjoying the somewhat good perks of his current situation. Adding to his guilty plea, Sheff was also hit with a lawsuit for bashing the front of a Cadilac driven by Alexia Friend.

Friend filed the lawsuit against him in 2020 and reports carried that the NY native was on the run from the po-po, causing him to bump into Friend’s car after having run a red light. Sheff G’s career shot to fame after his hit single, “No Suburban” went viral, making him one of the founders of Brooklyn drill.

