6ix9ine Experiencing Major Financial Setbacks, Court Hearing Reveals

March 14, 2022
Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Tekashi 6ix9ine is still having an uncomfortable dance with the court.

In April 2020, 6ix9ine was released on house arrest for his criminal involvement with his former gang the Nine Trey Bloods, but his legal woes were far from over. For years, one of the cases that has been hovering over his head like an evil halo has been a robbery that he and his Nine Trey affiliates carried out in April 2018.

The rapper no longer associates with the gang, instead he teamed up with federal officials to send some of the gang leaders to prison. But that doesn’t absolve him of his sins, as the robbery victims, Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, have sued 6ix9ine for being caught in the web of the robbery. Later in summer 2021, it was disclosed that he may be paying millions to the plaintiffs.

During a recent court hearing for the suit, Tekashi shed light on how his present financial status does not give him the liberty to issue out large sums of money: “Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled.”

Things are certainly not looking too good for Tekashi 6ix9ine at this time.

