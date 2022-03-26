50 Cent’s Girlfriend, Cuban Link Comes For The Game Over His Instagram Post, Calls Him An “Irrelevant Bozo”

The Game and 50 Cent share a pretty long history, from way back in 2005 when they came together for their collaborative hit “Hate It Or Love It”, to their most recent sparring session on social media.

On Friday (March 25), Mr. Los Angeles Confidential carried on with taunting the rapper-turned-television exec over his lacklustre attitude toward engaging in a Verzuz battle. In the same breath, he also outed 50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link for allegedly sliding in his DMs with the receipt as proof.

“Hit @therealswizzz & @timbaland ASAP & stop runnin from this verzuz,” he captioned the post, which was a photo of 50 Cent’s head on a rotisserie chicken. “Oh’ n tell ya girl stay out my DM’s… if she don’t want her man overweight, fat as fuck hanging upside down like rotisserie chicken at the Super Bowl.”

Cuban Link caught wind of the post and quickly came at The Game with a tweet, not denying there was a DM slide, but using the time when that happened to clown the rapper, claiming that was when a time when any girl would kill to be in a music video. She even goes ahead to call him an “irrelevant fucking bozo”. A bit harsh, don’t you think, Ms. Link?