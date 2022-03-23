50 Cent Responds To Snoop Dogg’s Praises Of Him

Snoop Dogg recognizes the greatness in 50 Cent’s artistry, praising his work over the years. Now who says two legends cannot coexist?

Tha Doggfather speaking in an interview with the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast last November, the rap icon paid some brotherly homage to 50 for his remarkable and unforgettable impact on hip-hop and New York.

“50 is gonna be a legend in rap forever, his records, his music, his movie,” said Snoop. “The shit he did, it just changed the whole game of New York and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out. He got that shit on lock.”

Despite his richer wealth of experience in the game, Snoop said he’s only trying to glean a thing or two from his “P.I.M.P.” collaborator. “I’m a student right now. I’m tryna learn from him,” he added. “It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”

After months had passed, Fif finally responds to the praises. Reposting a short clip from the interview on Monday, he made Snoop understand just how much those accolades meant to him. “@snoopdogg that shit you just said means way more then a 🏆award to me,” wrote a thrilled but humbled 50.