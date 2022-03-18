background
50 Cent Relies On Judge’s Intervention To Collect His $50K From Teairra Mari

Photo credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage

50 Cent is far from done with Teairra Mari, as the rapper comes back for his 50K pound of flesh.

Reports from Radar have it that 50 Cent is revisiting his legal feud with Teairra Mari, in an unrelenting attempt to fetch his $50,000 being owed to him by the Love and Hip Hop star.

The rapper requests that the judge fix a hearing for April 20, 2022, demanding that Mari comes forward with her bank statements to answer, under oath, questions concerning her income. The rapper has reason to believe that reality TV starlet has been having cold feet about giving him the dough he had been rewarded.

Fif did not stop there. He went on to file a separate motion, which demands that Mari be found in contempt for sweeping their case under the mat, as she has refused responding to his various demands, ending all talks with her attorney, which has made pretty tough to make any sort of headway.

50’s attorney has done everything in his power to try to seize Mari’s checks as well as take hold of her bank statements, but every attempt proved futile at each turn, and because of that, he is now leaving things to the judge for assistance on getting his answers and a payday sorted.

