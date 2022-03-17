background
50 Cent Demands An Apology From Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry To Mo’Nique, And Plans To Revive Her Career

Photo credit: Getty/John Salangsang/Walt Disney Television

50 Cent wants Mo’Nique to have a second shot in Hollywood and wants to have certain people tender apologies for allegedly “blackballing” her in the industry.

Fif went on his Instagram page to share his thoughts about the actress by reposting an infographic video gotten by HotNewHipHop that touches on the rapper giving his thoughts about Mo’Nique’s case

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” 50 wrote in the caption. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. 🤔GLG🚦GreenLighGang 🎯I don’t miss! #bransoncognac”

Mo’Nique was a guest on Turnt Out with TS Madison back in February, and during her interview, she mentioned a conversation she had with Tyler Perry on the phone, where the filmmaker allegedly tendered his apologies to her. After that phone call, Perry turned down every request of an in-person meeting with Mo’Nique, unless it is done under two circumstances: that they schedule a meeting with her husband/manager out of the picture, and that she would have to apologize to him.

Mo’Nique had already said that her issues with Winfrey, Perry, and Lee Daniels take root in her refusal to promote “Precious” during the film’s awards campaign.

