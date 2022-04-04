2022 Grammy Awards: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners
The 2022 Grammy Awards took place on the 3rd of April at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The premiere ceremony was streamed online before the show was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Earning the most nominations this year was Jon Batiste with 11 total, closely followed by Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. The epoch-making award show was hosted by Trevor Noah. Find the full list of winners below.
Album of the Year
- WINNER: Jon Batiste – We Are
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
- Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
- Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
- Lil Nas X – Montero
- Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
- Taylor Swift – Evermore
- Kanye West – Donda
Record of the Year
- ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You
- Jon Batiste – Freedom
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
- Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon – Peaches
- Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
- Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
- WINNER: Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
- Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – Lonely
- BTS – Butter
- Coldplay – Higher Power
- WINNER: Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
- Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Ariana Grande – Positions
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best R&B Album
- Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
- Jon Batiste – We Are
- Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
- H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
- WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance
- WINNER: Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
- Cardi B – Up
- Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
- J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Country Album
- Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
- Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
- Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
- Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Song of the Year
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
- Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
- H.E.R. – Fight for You
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
- WINNER: Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
- Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name
- Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches
- Brandi Carlile – Right on Tim
Producer of the Year, Non-Classic
- WINNER: Jack Antonoff
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- WINNER: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
- Norah Jones – ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
- Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
- Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
- Willie Nelson – That’s Life
- Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Justin Bieber – Anyone
- Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Eve
- Ariana Grande – Positions
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Best Comedy Album
- Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
- Chelsea Handler – Evolution
- WINNER: Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK
- Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life
- Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
- Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given
Best Children’s Music Album
- 123 Andrés – Actívate
- 1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe
- Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future
- WINNER: Falu – A Colorful World
- Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kid
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- The Baylor Project – Generation
- Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlu
- Nnenna Freelon – Time Travele
- Gretchen Parlato – Flo
- WINNER: Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Rap Album
- J. Cole – The Off-Season
- Nas – King’s Disease II
- WINNER: Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
- Kanye West – Donda
Best Rap Song
- DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas – Bath Salt
- Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend
- Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
- WINNER: Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z – Jail
- J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
- Doja Cat – Need to Know
- Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
- Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
- WINNER: Kanye West Featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Eric Bellinger – New Light
- Cory Henry – Something to Say
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
- WINNER: Lucky Daye – Table for Two
- Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert
- Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Song
- H.E.R. – Damage
- SZA – Good Days
- Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
- WINNER: Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
- Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Jon Batiste – I Need You
- BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me
- Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
- WINNER: H.E.R. – Fight for You
- Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take
Best R&B Performance
- Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
- Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches
- H.E.R. – Damage
- WINNER: Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
- WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Alternative Music Album
- Fleet Foxes – Shore
- Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
- Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
- Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
- WINNER: St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best Rock Album
- AC/DC – Power Up
- Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
- Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
- WINNER: Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
- Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Rock Song
- Weezer – All My Favorite Songs
- Kings of Leon – The Bandit
- Mammoth WVH – Distance
- Paul McCartney – Find My Way
- WINNER: Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War
Best Metal Performance
- Deftones – Genesis
- WINNER: Dream Theater – The Alien
- Gojira – Amazonia
- Mastodon – Pushing the Tides
- Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Best Rock Performance
- AC/DC – Shot in the Dark
- Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
- Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U
- Deftones – Ohms
- WINNER: Foo Fighters – Making a Fire
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Andy Akiho – Akiho: Seven Pillars
- Louis Andriessen – Andriessen: The Only One
- Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore – Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
- Jon Batiste – Batiste: Movement 11′
- WINNER: Caroline Shaw – Shaw: Narrow Sea
Best Classical Compendium
- Agave & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – A New World, A New Canon
- Michael Tilson Thomas – Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra
- Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum – Cerrone: The Arching Path
- Chick Corea – Plays
- WINNER: Amy Andersson – Women Warriors – The Voices of Change
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Laura Strickling – Confessions
- Will Liverman – Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers
- WINNER: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman – Mythologies
- Joyce DiDonato – Schubert: Winterreise
- Jamie Barton – Unexpected Shadows
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- WINNER: Jennifer Koh – Alone Together
- Simone Dinnerstein – An American Mosaic
- Augustin Hadelich – Bach: Sonatas & Partitas
- Gil Shaham Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos
- Mark Grgić – Mak Bach
- Curtis Stewart – Of Power
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Jack Quartet – Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking
- Sandbox Percussion – Akiho: Seven Pillars
- Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
- WINNER: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
- Imani Winds – Bruits
Best Choral Performance
- Matthew Guard – It’s a Long Way
- WINNER: Gustavo Dudamel – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’
- Donald Nally – Rising w/The Crossing
- Kaspars Putniņš – Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
- Benedict Sheehan – Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom
- Craig Hella Johnson – The Singing Guitar
Best Opera Recording
- Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle
- WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Glass: Akhnaten
- London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices – Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
- The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra – Little: Soldier Songs
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
Best Orchestral Performance
- Nashville Symphony Orchestra – Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre
- Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
- San Francisco Symphony – Muhly: Throughline
- WINNER: Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
- Seattle Symphony Orchestra – Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy
Producer of the Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Steven Epstein
- David Frost
- Elaine Martone
- WINNER: Judith Sherman
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
- Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
- Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
- WINNER: Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
- Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’
Best Spoken Word Album
- LeVar Burton – Aftermath
- WINNER: Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
- J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago
- Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46
- Barack Obama – A Promised Land
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
- Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
- WINNER: Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
- Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
- Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Tropical Latin Album
- WINNER: Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena
- Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
- Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas
- Tony Succar – Live in Peru
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
- WINNER: Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s
- Mon Laferte – Seis
- Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II
- Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Bomba Estéreo – Deja
- Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
- WINNER: Juanes – Origen
- Nathy Peluso – Calambre
- C. Tangana – El Madrileño
- Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Best Música Urbana Album
- Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
- WINNER: Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
- J Balvin – Jose
- Karol G – KG0516
- Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Best Latin Pop Album
- Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
- Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
- Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua
- Camilo – Mis Manos
- WINNER: Alex Cuba – Mendó
- Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone With My Faith
- Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother
- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Keeping On
- The Isaacs – Songs for the Times
- WINNER: Carrie Underwood – My Savior
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Natalie Grant – No Stranger
- Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2
- Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)
- Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)
- WINNER: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement
Best Gospel Album
- Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman
- Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
- Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA
- WINNER: CeCe Winans – Believe for It
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – We Win
- H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
- Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven – Man of Your Word
- WINNER: CeCe Winans – Believe for It
- Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – Jireh
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – Voice of God
- Dante Bowe – Joyful
- Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help
- WINNER: CeCe Winans – Never Lost
- Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Wait on You
Best Music Film
- Bo Burnham – Inside
- David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
- Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui
- WINNER: Various Artists – Summer of Soul
Best Music Video
- AC/DC – Shot in the Dark
- WINNER: Jon Batiste – Freedom
- Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
- Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon – Peaches
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Best Immersive Audio Album
- WINNER: Alicia Keys – Alicia
- Patricia Barber – Clique
- Harry Styles – Fine Line
- Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
- Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender
Best Remixed Recording
- Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
- Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
- K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
- Zedd & Griff – Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)
- Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
- WINNER: Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
- PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- The Marías – Cinema
- Yebba – Dawn
- Low – Hey What
- WINNER: Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
- Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Best Historical Album
- Marian Anderson – Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
- Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
- Various Artists – Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music
- WINNER: Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
- Prince – Sign o’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes
- Sunwook Kim – Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
- WINNER: Louis Armstrong – The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
- Willie Dunn – Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
- Various Artists – Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
- Various Artists – The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music Oof Reverend James Cleveland
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- WINNER: George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
- Soccer Mommy – Color Theory
- Steven Wilson – The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
- Gang of Four – 77-81
- Mac Miller – Swimming in Circles
Best Recording Package
- Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot / American Girls
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
- WINNER: 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang
- Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison
- Soul of Ears – Zeta
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- WINNER: Black Coffee – Subconsciously
- Illenium – Fallen Embers
- Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
- Marshmello – Shockwave
- Sylvan Esso – Free Love
- Ten City – Judgement
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
- Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom
- James Blake – Before
- Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
- Caribou – You Can Do It
- WINNER: Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive
- Tiësto – The Business
Best Reggae Album
- Etana – Pamoja
- Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
- Sean Paul – Live N Livin
- Jesse Royal – Royal
- WINNER: Soja – Beauty in the Silence
- Spice – 10
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
- Cha Wa – My People
- Corey Ledet Zydeco – Corey Ledet Zydeco
- WINNER: Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Folk Album
- Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
- Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
- Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
- WINNER: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
- Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
- Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
- Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
- Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
- WINNER: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
- Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
- WINNER: Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
- Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
- Kim Wilson – Take Me Back
Best Bluegrass Album
- Billy Strings – Renewal
- WINNER: Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
- The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
- Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
- Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Americana Album
- Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
- John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
- WINNER: Los Lobos – Native Sons
- Allison Russell – Outside Child
- Yola – Stand for Myself
Best American Roots Song
- Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
- Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
- WINNER: Jon Batiste – Cry
- Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
- Allison Russell – Nightflyer
- Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewell – Bored
Best American Roots Performance
- WINNER: Jon Batiste – Cry
- Billy Strings – Love and Regret
- The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
- Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
- Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Country Song
- Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It
- Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton – Cold
- Thomas Rhett – Country Again
- Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
- Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
- WINNER: Brothers Osborne – Younger Me
- Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist
- Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – Chasing After You
- Elle King & Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Best Country Solo Performance
- Luke Combs – Forever After All
- Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
- Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive
- Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live at Birdland!
- Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love
- WINNER: Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
- Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
- Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul
- Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
- WINNER: Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
- Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live
- Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Latin Jazz Album
- WINNER: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror
- Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story
- Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland
- Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou
- Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet
- Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us
- Terence Blanchard – Absence
- WINNER: Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Best New Age Album
- Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers
- WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
- Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea
- Opium Moon – Night + Day
- Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- Ólafur Arnalds – The Bottom Lin
- Tehillah Alphonso – A Change Is Gonna Come
- Jacob Collier – The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
- Cody Fry – Eleanor Rigby
- WINNER: Vince Mendoza – To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- Bill O’Connell – Chopsticks
- Robin Smith – For the Love of a Princess
- Emile Mosseri – Infinite Love
- WINNER: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman – Meta Knight’s Revenge
- Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez – The Struggle Within
Best Instrumental Composition
- Brandee Younger – Beautiful Is Black
- Tom Nazziola – Cat and Mouse
- Vince Mendoza – Concerto for Orchestra: Finale
- Arturo O’Farrill – Dreaming in Lions
- WINNER: Lyle Mays – Eberhard
Best Global Music Album
- Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
- Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
- WINNER: Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
- Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
- Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best Global Music Performance
- WINNER: Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat
- Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – Do Yourself
- Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà
- Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – Blewu
- Wizkid Featuring Tems – Essence
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
- Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
- Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
- Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus – Fryd
- Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
- WINNER: Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White – Agatha All Along
- WINNER: Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me
- P!nk – All I Know So Far
- H.E.R. – Fight for You
- Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Kris Bowers – Bridgerton
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
- Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
- WINNER: Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit
- WINNER: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Soul
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Various Artists – Cruella
- Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen
- Various Artists – In the Heights
- Various Artists – One Night in Miami…
- Jennifer Hudson – Respect
- Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1
- WINNER: Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Musical Theater Album
- Original Album Cast – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
- World Premiere Cast – Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
- Original Broadway Cast – Girl From the North Country
- The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company – Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
- World Premiere Cast – Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
- WINNER: Barlow & Bear – The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical