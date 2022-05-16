Drake, Doja Cat, Ye, and Olivia Rodrigo win big at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards lived every bit to fans’ expectations on Sunday night, as industry heavyweights Drake Doja Cat, The Weekend, Bruno Mars, and Ye were among the biggest winners.

The annual which recognizes the success and celebrates massive leaps of songs and artists had A list artists in attendance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The awards hosted by Diddy saw Drake emerge as one of the biggest winners with five awards, further extending his reign as the most decorated artist in the history of the Billboard Awards. Drake further cemented his goat status in rap music as he cleared the Rap Categories going home with the awards in the Top Rap Artists and the top Rap male artists and Top Rap album awards.

Although favourites won the bulk of the awards in each category, however, they were still a few surprises in some of the categories.

Olivia Rodrigo pulled a significant upset to emerge as the Top New Artist and the Top Female Artist from a nomination pool with the legendary Taylor Swift and Doja Cat. Olivia wasn’t done for the night as she picked up further awards, emerging the winner in the Top Hot 100 songs and Top Streaming songs categories.

Olivia added to her successful night as she emerged the winner of the Top Radio Song and the Top New Billboard Global 200 Artists categories.

Expectedly, Doja Cat cleared the R & B category as she went home with the Top R and B artists and Top R and B female artists awards, as well as the Top R and B album awards.

There was not a little surprise in the Christian music category as the rechristened rapper turned Christian singer, Ye emerged the biggest winner in the Category. Upsetting regular winners and favorites, Cece Winans and Maverick City Music, Ye cleared the entire Christian music category with awards in Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian song, and Top Gospel song categories.

