2022 Billboard Music Awards: Full List of Biggest Winners

Drake becomes the most decorated artist in the history of Billboard Music Awards

Olumide JokotadeMay 16, 2022Last Updated: May 16, 2022
2022 Billboard Music Awards

Ye clears Christian music and album categories

Doja Cat wins four awards

Rap King, Drake and R & B teen sensation, Olivia Rodrigo were among the biggest winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The Rap King won five of the six awards in the rap category to cement his goat status in the rap genre.
In the R and B category, Olivia Rodrigo won seven (7) awards in the R&B category to emerge as the undoubted queen of the 2022 Billboard awards. The teenage superstar won awards for the top new artists, top female artists, top Hot 100 artists, top streaming songs, top radio songs, top Billboard Global 200 artists, and top billboard 200 albums.
The diversity of Ye, formerly known as, Kanye West, entered legendary status as he cleared all the available awards in the Christian music category, winning six awards to emerge as the biggest male winner of the night.

Below is a comprehensive list of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards:

Top Artist
Doja Cat
WINNER: Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

  • Juno Music Awards 2022: Full List of Winners
  • 2022 Grammy Awards: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

    • Top New Artist
    Givēon
    Masked Wolf
    WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
    Pooh Shiesty
    The Kid LAROI

    Top Male Artist
    WINNER: Drake
    Ed Sheeran
    Justin Bieber
    Lil Nas X
    The Weeknd

    Top Female Artist
    Adele
    Doja Cat
    Dua Lipa
    WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
    Taylor Swift

    Top Duo/Group
    WINNER: BTS
    Glass Animals
    Imagine Dragons
    Migos
    Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak)

    Top Billboard 200 Artist
    Adele
    Drake
    Juice WRLD
    Morgan Wallen
    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    Top Hot 100 Artist
    Doja Cat
    Drake
    Justin Bieber
    WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
    The Weeknd

    Top Streaming Songs Artist
    Doja Cat
    Drake
    Lil Nas X
    WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
    The Weeknd

    Top Song Sales Artist
    Adele
    WINNER: BTS
    Dua Lipa
    Ed Sheeran
    Walker Hayes

    Top Radio Songs Artist
    Doja Cat
    Ed Sheeran
    Justin Bieber
    WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
    The Weeknd

    Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
    Doja Cat
    Ed Sheeran
    Justin Bieber
    WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
    The Weeknd

    Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)
    BTS
    Dua Lipa
    WINNER: Ed Sheeran
    Olivia Rodrigo
    The Weeknd

    Top Tour
    Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
    Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
    Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
    Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
    WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

    Top R&B Artist
    WINNER: Doja Cat
    Givēon
    Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
    Summer Walker
    The Weeknd
    Top R&B Male Artist
    Givēon
    Khalid
    WINNER: The Weeknd

    Top R&B Female Artist
    WINNER: Doja Cat
    Summer Walker
    SZA
    Top R&B Tour
    WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
    Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
    Usher (The Vegas Residency)
    Top Rap Artist
    WINNER: Drake
    Juice WRLD
    Lil Baby
    Moneybagg Yo
    Polo G

    Top Rap Male Artist
    WINNER: Drake
    Juice WRLD
    Polo G

    Top Rap Female Artist
    Cardi B
    Latto
    WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

    Top Rap Tour
    J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
    Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
    WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

    Top Country Artist
    Chris Stapleton
    Luke Combs
    Morgan Wallen
    WINNER: Taylor Swift
    Walker Hayes
    Top Country Male Artist
    Chris Stapleton
    Luke Combs
    WINNER: Morgan Wallen

    Top Country Female Artist
    Carrie Underwood
    Miranda Lambert
    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    Top Country Duo/Group
    WINNER: Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line
    Zac Brown Band

    Top Country Tour
    Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
    WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
    Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

    Top Rock Artist
    WINNER: Glass Animals
    Imagine Dragons
    Machine Gun Kelly
    Måneskin
    twenty one pilots

    Top Rock Tour

    Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

    Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
    WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

    Top Latin Artist
    WINNER: Bad Bunny
    Farruko
    Kali Uchis
    Karol G
    Rauw Alejandro
    Top Latin Male Artist
    WINNER: Bad Bunny
    Farruko
    Rauw Alejandro
    Top Latin Female Artist
    WINNER: Kali Uchis
    Karol G
    Rosalía
    Top Latin Duo/Group
    Calibre 50
    WINNER: Eslabon Armado
    Grupo Firme

    Top Latin Tour
    Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
    Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
    WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

    Top Dance/Electronic Artist
    Calvin Harris
    David Guetta
    WINNER: Lady Gaga
    Marshmello
    Tiësto
    Top Christian Artist
    Carrie Underwood
    Elevation Worship
    for King & Country
    Lauren Daigle
    WINNER: Ye
    Top Gospel Artist
    CeCe Winans
    Elevation Worship
    Kirk Franklin
    Maverick City Music
    WINNER: Ye
    ALBUM AWARDS
    Top Billboard 200 Album
    Adele, 30
    Doja Cat, Planet Her
    Drake, Certified Lover Boy
    Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
    WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

    Top Soundtrack
    Arcane League of Legends
    WINNER: Encanto
    In The Heights
    Sing 2
    tick, tick…BOOM!

    Top R&B Album
    WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her
    Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
    Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
    Summer Walker, Still Over It
    The Weeknd, Dawn FM
    Top Rap Album
    WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
    Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
    Rod Wave, SoulFly
    The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
    Ye, Donda

    Top Country Album
    Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
    Lee Brice, Hey World
    Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
    WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
    Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
    Top Rock Album
    AJR, OK Orchestra
    Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
    Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
    John Mayer, Sob Rock
    WINNER: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

    Top Latin Album
    Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
    J Balvin, Jose
    Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
    WINNER: Karol G, KG0516
    Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

    Top Dance/Electronic Album
    C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
    FKA twigs, Caprisongs
    WINNER: Illenium, Fallen Embers
    Porter Robinson, Nurture
    Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
    Top Christian Album
    Carrie Underwood, My Savior
    CeCe Winans, Believe for It
    Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
    Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
    WINNER: Ye, Donda

    Top Gospel Album
    CeCe Winans, Believe for It
    Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
    Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
    Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
    WINNER: Ye, Donda

    SONG AWARDS
    Top Hot 100 Song
    Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
    Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
    Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
    WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

    Top Streaming Song
    Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
    Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
    Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
    WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

    Top Selling Song
    WINNER: BTS, “Butter”
    BTS, “Permission to Dance”
    Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
    Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
    Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

    Top Radio Song
    WINNER: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
    Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
    Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
    The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

    Top Collaboration
    Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
    Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
    Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
    WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

    Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)
    Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
    Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
    Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
    WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

    Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)
    BTS, “Butter”
    Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
    Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
    WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

    Top Viral Song (NEW)
    WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
    Gayle, “abcdefu”
    Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
    Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
    Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

    Top R&B Song
    Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
    Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
    Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
    WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
    WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

    Top Rap Song
    Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
    Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
    WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby
    Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
    Polo G, “Rapstar”

    Top Country Song
    Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
    Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
    Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
    Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
    WINNER: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

    Top Rock Song
    Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
    Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
    Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
    WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin'”
    The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

    Top Latin Song
    Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
    Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
    Farruko, “Pepas”
    WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
    Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

    Top Dance/Electronic Song
    WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
    Farruko, “Pepas”
    Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
    Tiësto, “The Business”
    Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

    Top Christian Song
    Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
    WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
    Ye, “Moon”
    Ye, “Off The Grid”
    Ye, “Praise God”
    Top Gospel Song
    Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
    WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
    Ye, “Moon”
    Ye, “Off the Grid”
    Ye, “Praise God”

